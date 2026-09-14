Joshua Baraka keeps walking, gives Mbale a night to remember

There is a particular kind of inspiration in watching Joshua Baraka command a stage, as an entire crowd sings back word for word to his songs. It is the kind of moment that makes you pause and consider just how far the young Ugandan has come.

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Before 2023, little was known about the singer who is now considered one of East Africa’s fastest-rising stars, and Uganda’s most recognisable musical export.

Then came Nana, the breakout hit that changed everything.

On Saturday night, in Mbale, Baraka’s performance felt like a full-circle moment. A celebration of how far a boy from Kawempe has come, and of the journey he is still walking.

The Mbale stop of the Brakaland EA Tour, Baraka’s first major tour across Uganda, drew a packed crowd to Bandali Lounge, with anxious revellers beginning to arrive as early as 4pm.

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“I think if they are looking for his number one fan across the world, I would come in first,” one excited reveller said.

By 7pm, Bandali Lounge was already filling up, and the night had taken on the unmistakable character of a Johnnie Walker celebration. Guests were treated to a curated Johnnie Walker experience, with cocktails and the brand’s portfolio available all through the evening. Whether enjoyed neat, in shots, by the bottle, or mixed into a cocktail, the whisky became part of the night’s celebration.

And Mbale was all ready for a turn up. For a moment, the energy inside Bandali Lounge could have easily been mistaken for a Saturday night in Kampala, with bottles popping and revellers turning the venue into their own party.

For Johnnie Walker, bringing the celebration to Mbale was a natural extension of its Keep Walking philosophy ad well as its relationship with Baraka, who was recently unveiled as the brand’s Icon Walker.

“Joshua Baraka is not only the face of our new Keep Walking campaign; he is living proof of progress,a philosophy that is deeply ingrained in the DNA of Johnnie Walker. We are taking this journey with him, and it was only natural that we show up and go all out for him,” said Johnnie Walker Brand Representative Julius Ssennungi.

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Then, as the clock struck midnight, the reason everyone had gathered finally took the stage.

Baraka took to the stage, opening with What Do I Know. He immediately set the tone for what would become a high-energy performance. By the time he dived into Wrong Places- his globally recognised hit, the crowd was completely locked in.

What followed was a run of hits that kept the room moving; Dalilah, Nana, Dreams, Morocco, This Time and Dive In, among others. From the front of the stage to the back of the venue, fans sang along, danced and gave Baraka the kind of reception reserved for an artist who has become part of their own soundtrack.

Mbale was alive, and Baraka was at the centre of it.

But he saved the biggest moment for last.

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Closing the performance with Yoyo, Baraka delivered one final burst of energy before bringing the night to a euphoric end. By the time he walked off stage, Bandali Lounge had officially been shut down.

For Baraka, however, Mbale is only another chapter in a much bigger journey. The Brakaland EA Tour is slated to continue to Mbarara, before eventually leading back to Kampala for the grand finale at the Hockey Grounds on November 28.

The second wave of tickets for the Johnnie Walker-sponsored show are priced at UGX 75,000- for general access, UGX 120,000 for VIP and UGX 2 million for a table.