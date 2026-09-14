Kenneth Mugabi celebrates 10 years of Kibun’omu in colourful Ndere concert

Kenneth Mugabi marked the 10th anniversary of his Kibun’omu album at Ndere Cultural Centre on September 12, 2026

Kenneth Mugabi marked the 10th anniversary of his Kibun’omu album at Ndere Cultural Centre on September 12, 2026

Kenneth Mugabi celebrated 10 years of his Kibun’omu album and his birthday with a concert featuring music, traditional dance, guest performers and a tribute to his late mother.

Kenneth Mugabi marked the 10th anniversary of his Kibun’omu album at Ndere Cultural Centre on September 12, 2026.

The concert also celebrated his birthday and featured songs from across his career.

Naava Grey and Mad Ice were among the guest performers, while Mugabi honoured his late mother with a spoken-word performance.

The singer closed the night with several fan favourites as the audience sang and danced along.

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Singer Kenneth Mugabi celebrated a decade of his Kibun’omu album with a concert that also marked his birthday at Ndere Cultural Centre in Kampala on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

The show brought together music, dance and tributes as Mugabi revisited songs that have shaped his career over the past 10 years.

The evening opened with the Uganda, Buganda and Busoga anthems before the organisers paid tribute to the late Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV. Members of the audience stood and raised their phones as they honoured the monarch.

Traditional dancers then took over the stage before Mugabi opened his performance with People of the Land.

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He followed it with songs including Mumbejja, Abamuzibe and Aka Number, drawing loud responses from fans who sang along. Dancers also joined him for a choreographed performance of My Woman.

Mugabi later picked up the endingidi, the traditional string instrument that has become central to his sound. He performed Nambi, Ijondarire and other songs as the audience continued to sing along.

The singer also used the concert to remember his late mother.

“Today being my birthday, I want to honour my late mother. She supported me and believed in my dream, so to honour her I wrote this poem for her,” Mugabi said before performing a spoken-word tribute accompanied by music.

Comedian and actor Richard Tuwangye hosted the concert, while Eduardo Kayondo, Eli Songs and Nuel Murungi entertained the audience during breaks in Mugabi’s performance.

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Mugabi later returned with Kibun’omu, allowing the audience to take over much of the song.

The concert also featured several guest performers. Tanzanian-Ugandan singer Mad Ice performed Nkwagala Nyo Mukwano before Naava Grey joined the show.

Grey performed Nteredde and Ninga Omuloge before joining Mugabi for their collaboration, Owuwo. She later invited four fans onto the stage to help Mugabi cut his birthday cake.

For some fans, the show offered a chance to watch several favourite performers on the same stage.

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“This was a perfect way to close my week. I am here enjoying my favourite artists’ songs and I couldn't be happier,” reveller Specioza Nambi said.

V&A Sherry supported the concert, with guests sampling the brand and its cocktails at the venue.

Roy Ronald Tumwizere, the V&A brand manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the company backed Mugabi because his music reflected themes of love and shared experiences.

Mugabi thanked V&A and the other sponsors for supporting the concert and his music journey.

Beyond entertainment, his performances also touched on themes he has addressed throughout his career, including education, safe sex, literacy, environmental responsibility and social values.

He closed the night with songs including Naki, Sanyu, Muvubuka, Underwraps and Nkwegomba.

Fans remained on their feet during the final performances, singing and dancing as Mugabi brought the anniversary concert to an end.