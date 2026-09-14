The body of Andrew Makubuya being taken from Gombe Hospital

The body of Andrew Makubuya being taken from Gombe Hospital

One killed by lightning during football match in Buwama

A 23-year-old player died after lightning struck a football pitch during a parish tournament in Buwama, Mpigi District. Matches have been cancelled.

Andrew Makubuya, 23, died after lightning struck a football pitch in Buwama Town Council.

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Another player was rushed to Gombe Hospital in critical condition.

Mitala Maria Parish cancelled its football tournament and Youth Day celebrations following the tragedy.

The government has warned of lightning and other extreme weather as Uganda enters a wetter-than-normal rainy season.

A 23-year-old man has died after lightning struck a football pitch during a match in Buwama Town Council, Mpigi District.

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Andrew Makubuya died on the spot, while another player was rushed to Gombe Hospital in critical condition following the incident at Bongole playing field.

The victims were taking part in a football tournament organised by Mitala Maria Catholic Parish as part of preparations for the parish Youth Day celebrations.

Aloysius Ssekate, one of the coaches who witnessed the incident, said it was drizzling when Majja and Mbizzinnya outstation church teams were playing.

He said lightning struck in the middle of the pitch, knocking down a group of players.

“Those who were struck got up one by one but the two players did not get up and we rushed them to hospital where it was confirmed that the Majja player had passed away,” Ssekate said.

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Fr Nicholas Mukwaya, the parish youth leader, said organisers have cancelled the remaining competitions following Makubuya's death.

The tournament had been scheduled to end on September 18.

Fr Mukwaya said the parish had also cancelled the planned Youth Day celebrations. It will instead hold a mass to pray for Makubuya.

The government has warned of increased risks from lightning and other extreme weather events during Uganda's September to December rainy season.

In its seasonal climate outlook issued on August 31, the Ministry of Water and Environment said most parts of Uganda are expected to receive near-normal to above-normal rainfall between September and December.

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The ministry expects the rains to start late in many areas before intensifying, with the peak forecast between late October and November. The season could extend into January 2027 in several parts of the country.