Queen Mother reveals King Oyo’s cancer battle, explains secrecy from Tooro premier

Queen Mother Best Kemigisha has revealed that King Oyo battled aggressive cancer for months and personally chose to conceal his condition from the Tooro prime minister.

King Oyo first developed back and rib pain in mid-2025.

Doctors in Nairobi later diagnosed him with angiosarcoma.

He received treatment in Germany and the United States.

The king ordered officials to keep his illness private.

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King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV first suffered what seemed like minor back pain before doctors diagnosed him with aggressive cancer, Queen Mother Best Kemigisha has revealed.

Kemigisha detailed the monarch’s illness in a speech read during his burial at St John’s Cathedral in Fort Portal on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

She said Oyo developed pain in his back and around his left rib cage in June or July 2025. The king initially blamed it on his gym routine and intense exercise.

When the pain persisted, he visited The Surgery Hospital in Naguru. Doctors conducted an X-ray, but it did not identify the cause.

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Oyo then received outpatient physiotherapy for two weeks. The pain continued, prompting an orthopaedic surgeon to recommend an MRI scan.

Doctors conducted the scan at Ruby Hospital in Kampala, but it also failed to identify the problem.

After the Empango celebrations on September 12, 2025, Oyo travelled to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi in November. A PET scan found angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer.

Kemigisha returned from Nairobi and briefed President Yoweri Museveni about her son’s condition. Museveni then helped the royal family secure treatment abroad.

Oyo travelled to Germany and received treatment at Thoraxklinik Heidelberg and Krankenhaus Salem. Doctors confirmed the diagnosis and began chemotherapy in November 2025.

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The treatment continued until February 2026. However, the cancer resisted treatment and forced doctors to refer him to the United States.

Oyo received treatment at Dallas Medical Center and later Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Texas. His health improved during his stay there.

Kemigisha said her son remained hopeful, ate well, spoke clearly and prayed during his treatment.

The monarch also continued overseeing kingdom affairs. He communicated with Omukirwas and palace officials and issued instructions from the United States.

Kemigisha also explained why Tooro prime minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki did not know about the king’s illness.

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She said Oyo wanted his medical condition kept private. He instructed the premier to tell the public that he had travelled to the United States for studies and official duties.

The king continued speaking to palace workers, security officers and his principal private secretary, Jonathan Baguma, while undergoing treatment.

His condition remained stable until August 27, 2026, when his health deteriorated. Doctors placed him on life support but failed to revive him.