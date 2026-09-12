Emotional Musuuga declares regnal name of new King of Tooro at Oyo’s send off

Prince Regent of Tooro Charles Akiiki Kamurasi declared King Edward Rukidi I, the new King of Tooro Kingdom during Oyo's send-off, defending the process through which he was picked

The head of the Babiito Clan, Prince Charles Akiiki Kamurasi, has declared that Tooro has a new king, ending days of uncertainty and public disagreement over the succession of the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

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Speaking during King Oyo’s final send-off at St John’s Cathedral on Fort Portal on Saturday, September 12, 2026, Musuuga Kamurasi said the Babiito clan followed the kingdom’s traditions and Uganda’s laws when selecting Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as the next monarch.

The new king he said was to take the title, King Edward Rukidi Nabongo I.

The declaration came after a bitter dispute erupted following the announcement of Prince Edward as Oyo’s successor.

Princess Ruth Komuntale, the late king’s sister, rejected the decision, saying Oyo had left a will naming his son as heir to the throne.

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Princess Elizabeth Bagaya, Oyo’s paternal aunt, and Margaret Komubaizi Kajoyo, assistant Batebe of Tooro, also backed the royal family’s position, saying the family had not approved the announcement and wanted the late king’s will reviewed before a successor was proclaimed.

The royal family accused the Babiito clan of rushing the process, while the clan insisted that succession followed traditional procedures and that the reported heir had not undergone formal recognition required by Tooro customs.

Addressing mourners during the burial ceremony, Musuuga Kamurasi called for unity, saying the kingdom must move forward despite the disagreements.

“To the people of Tooro I wish to state unto you thus: I thank you for loving your kingdom. Thank you for being faithful especially in such a time of grief,” he said.

“Now, the milk is spilt; lightning has struck us. Your king is gone. Let us stay together because God is with us.”

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He said the kingdom’s traditions must be protected and respected.

“Let us preserve the honour of this land and its culture. No one can despise the traditions of Tooro,” he said.

Musuuga then announced Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as the new king of Tooro.

“I now wish to state to the people of Tooro and Uganda and inform you that we have a new king. The princes and princesses sat under the Musuuga and spoke as one and elected a new king. I inform you that that is King Edward Rukidi Nabongo I,” he said.

He said the selection process followed the law and cultural practices of the kingdom.

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“I also inform you that in all we did, we followed the laws of Uganda, following the norms and traditions of this land. I ask you all to keep the peace and unity of this land. Let’s speak as one,” he said.

“The king is there.”

Musuuga also, overcome with emotions, paid tribute to the late King Oyo, asking God to forgive any shortcomings during his life and thanking him for the legacy he left behind.

“Lord God the creator, who created our king Oyo Nyimba; I pray unto you to forgive my son; all that he did, which was not right as a person,” he said.

“Amooti, when I see you, I remember your father. He once told me to be strong and protect his children. I believe that I have fulfilled that command. Forgive me for being emotional. But such is life.”

He addressed the late monarch by his full title as he bid him farewell.