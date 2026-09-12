Mark Mick seeks Shs400m from SafeBoda in music rights dispute

Ugandan musician Mark Mick is reportedly demanding Shs400 million from SafeBoda for allegedly using his song in promotional campaigns without completing a licensing agreement or paying him.

Mark Mick accuses SafeBoda of using his song without payment.

The musician reportedly wants Shs400 million in compensation.

He claims the company used the track in Uganda and during its Kenya launch.

SafeBoda has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ride-hailing company SafeBoda faces a public backlash after Ugandan musician Mark Mick accused it of using his song, “Safe Boda”, in promotional content without paying him.

Sources familiar with the dispute say the musician is demanding Shs400 million in compensation. He claims the company used the song in campaigns in Uganda and during its recent launch in Kenya.

Mark Mick said SafeBoda first contacted him to secure permission to use the track in an advertising campaign. The proposed arrangement included payment, but the two sides did not finalise the agreement.

The musician alleges that SafeBoda went ahead and used the song in its promotional material. He said he has not received any payment for its use.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Mick said the dispute extends beyond money and raises questions about how companies treat Ugandan musicians and their creative work.

He argued that musicians deserve recognition as professionals whose work has commercial value. He also rejected the view that publicity should replace payment when brands use artists’ material.

The singer said he decided to speak out because remaining silent could encourage other companies to use creative work before securing permission or agreeing on payment.

His reported Shs400 million demand has increased pressure on SafeBoda to explain how it acquired and used the song.