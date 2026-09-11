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Mesach Semakula names artistes who shaped his 50-year music journey ahead of concert

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 18:30 - 11 September 2026
Veteran singer Mesach Semakula will celebrate 50 years of life and music with a major concert at Kingdom Kampala in November.
Veteran singer Mesach Semakula will celebrate 50 years of life and music with a major concert at Kingdom Kampala in November.
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  • Mesach Semakula will hold the 50 Years of Greatness concert on November 13, 2026, at Kingdom Kampala.

  • The event was launched through I&M Bank’s On Your Side podcast, with the bank named the official partner.

  • Semakula reflected on the people who supported his five-decade music journey, including artistes and his family.

  • Tickets for the concert are on sale, with ordinary, VIP and premium packages available.

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Veteran musician Mesach Semakula will celebrate five decades of life and music with a special concert set for November 13, 2026, at Kingdom Kampala.

The concert, dubbed Mesach Semakula Live in 50 Years of Greatness, was launched at the I&M Bank headquarters in Kampala, where the bank was unveiled as the official partner for the event.

The launch took a different approach from the usual press conferences, with Semakula joining I&M Bank Executive Director and Chief Operations Officer Sam Ntulume for the second episode of the bank’s On Your Side podcast series.

The conversation reflected on Semakula’s long career, his contribution to Uganda’s music industry and the people who have supported his journey.

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Semakula thanked several figures in the entertainment industry, including Abbey Mukibi, singer Maria Ndagire and the late actor and politician Kato Lubwama, for their role in shaping his career.

He also recognised his family’s support, describing it as a key foundation behind his success over the years.

The singer said he has also focused on nurturing new talent and mentoring young artistes throughout his career.

For I&M Bank, Semakula’s milestone carries a special meaning because the institution recently marked 50 years of service.

“We understand what milestones mean. They represent years of resilience, growth, consistency and the ability to remain relevant through changing times,” Ntulume said.

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Semakula promised fans an evening filled with authentic music and memorable performances as he celebrates the journey that has defined his career.

“The concert is important to me because of the passion I have for music and my fans. I have prepared myself to perform for the people who have supported me throughout the years, but most importantly to celebrate the 50 years God has given me,” he said.

I&M Bank Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications Annette Nakiyaga said the partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting Ugandans as they pursue their ambitions.

“Mesach is not just a music legend. He is empathy in human form. For over 30 years, he has sung our heartbreaks and our joys. He has reinvented himself when it was easier to quit,” Nakiyaga said.

She added that Semakula’s consistency and connection with Ugandans across different spaces, including markets, taxis, weddings, corporate events and nightlife, represent values that align with the bank.

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The concert is expected to attract Semakula’s longtime fans, fellow musicians, family, friends and members of Uganda’s entertainment and business communities.

Tickets are already available, with ordinary access priced at Shs150,000, VIP tables at Shs3 million and premium tables at Shs5 million.

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