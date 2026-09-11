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Museveni asks KCCA to assess Hassan Bulwadda plan for City Square hotel, mall project

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 18:16 - 11 September 2026
Hassan Bulwadda
President Yoweri Museveni has directed Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda to review businessman Hassan Bulwadda’s proposal to build a solar-powered hotel, shopping mall and business complex at City Square.
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  • President Museveni ordered a review of Hassan Bulwadda’s plan to redevelop City Square.

  • Bulwadda proposed a solar-powered commercial complex on two acres in Kampala.

  • The project would include a hotel, shopping mall and other business facilities.

  • Museveni asked the Kampala minister to consult KCCA and submit a report.

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President Yoweri Museveni has directed officials to review businessman Hajj Hassan Bulwadda’s proposal to develop a solar-powered commercial and business complex at City Square in Kampala.

Museveni instructed Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs Minsa Kabanda to study the proposal and consult the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) before reporting back.

In a letter dated August 30, 2026, Museveni said Bulwadda had proposed transforming two acres at City Square into a modern eco-friendly real estate project.

The proposed development would include a hotel, shopping mall and other commercial facilities powered by solar energy.

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“I have received a letter from Hajj Hassan Bulwadda dated the 18th of August, 2026, proposing to develop the two acres at City Square in Kampala into a modern, eco-friendly real-estate complex, with a hotel, shopping mall, etc, using solar-power, etc,” Museveni wrote.

The President asked Kabanda to assess the proposal and engage KCCA on the planned development.

“Study the proposal, discuss with Kampala Capital City Authority and come back to me,” he directed.

The proposal comes as Kampala authorities push for modern infrastructure and urban redevelopment projects aimed at improving the city’s commercial spaces.

City Square, located in central Kampala, is one of the city’s prominent public spaces and has hosted several national events and public activities.

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