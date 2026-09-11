How whisky lessons stole the spotlight at the Uganda Open grand finale

The Uganda Open grand finale combined golf and whisky appreciation as Johnnie Walker introduced players to the craft behind premium whisky while Ronald Rugumayo made history on the course.

Johnnie Walker created a whisky appreciation experience for golfers during the Uganda Open 2026 finale.

UBL ambassadors Melanie Kaita and Steven Baguma guided guests through tasting techniques and whisky differences.

Golfers explored expressions including Gold Label Reserve, Double Black, Green Label and Blue Label.

Ronald Rugumayo’s historic Uganda Open victory added another memorable moment to the tournament finale.

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The Johnnie Walker Uganda Open 2026 may have produced a historic winner on the golf course, but away from the fairways, golfers discovered a different kind of skill, the art of appreciating whisky.

As the month-long tournament came to a close, Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) Reserve Brand Ambassadors Melanie Kaita and Steven Baguma guided players and guests through a whisky experience that focused on understanding flavours, aromas and craftsmanship.

The session moved beyond a traditional tasting. Kaita and Baguma took golfers through the process of properly enjoying whisky, from holding the copita glass and swirling the drink to identifying its different aromas before tasting.

The experience introduced guests to different Johnnie Walker expressions, showing how whiskies from the same brand can offer distinct characters.

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Gold Label Reserve emerged as a softer introduction, with notes of honey, vanilla and spice, while Johnnie Walker Double Black offered a deeper experience with a stronger smoky character.

Guests also explored Green Label, a 15-year-old blended malt known for its balance of smoky, woody and herbal flavours, as well as Blue Label, which represents the brand’s premium range with rare whiskies, rich fruit notes and a smooth finish.

For Kaita and Baguma, the goal was not to dictate what consumers should taste but to help them understand the details behind each whisky.

They explained how factors such as blending, maturation and the character of individual whiskies influence the final experience.

The whisky appreciation session matched the spirit of golf, a sport built around patience, precision and attention to detail.

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The weekend also produced a major milestone on the course, with Ronald Rugumayo becoming the first Ugandan in 12 years to win the Uganda Open title.

The achievement carried a symbolic connection with Johnnie Walker Black Label, which carries a 12-year age statement.