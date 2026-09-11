Joshua Baraka takes ‘Keep Walking’ journey to Mbale

Joshua Baraka will take his B’rakaland EA tour to Mbale this weekend as he continues sharing his music journey with fans ahead of his Kampala concert.

Music star Joshua Baraka will take his B’rakaland EA tour to Mbale this weekend, where he will share his music journey and the story behind his rise with fans in Eastern Uganda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The concert at Bandali Lounge is the latest stop on Baraka’s regional tour, which has already taken him to Gulu and Arua in Northern Uganda and West Nile.

The tour is part of Baraka’s partnership with Johnnie Walker after he was named Uganda’s Icon Walker and became the face of the brand’s new Keep Walking campaign.

Baraka will use the Mbale show to connect with fans, perform his music and share the experiences that have shaped his career.

The artiste says the journey reflects his own growth from an emerging musician searching for his place in Uganda’s music industry to one of the country’s most recognised young performers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For me, Keep Walking is a very personal statement, because I am still on my journey,” Baraka said. “There are so many things I still want to achieve as an artiste, and I am learning to appreciate every step along the way. This tour is about meeting the people who have been part of that journey, sharing my music with them and reminding them that wherever you are going, you have to keep moving.”

The Mbale performance follows successful shows in Gulu and Arua, where Baraka shared his music and connected with audiences outside Kampala.

Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager for East Africa, said Baraka represents the values behind the Keep Walking campaign because he continues to grow, explore new opportunities and pursue bigger ambitions.

“Joshua’s journey is exactly what Keep Walking is about,” Kyokunda said. “He is not at the end of his story; he is still building, still exploring and still pushing himself to achieve more.”

The B’rakaland EA tour will later move to Mbarara before ending with a major Kampala concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kampala show continues to attract attention, with more artistes expected to join the lineup. Kenyan singer Bien-Aimé Baraza and Ugandan songstress Naava Grey are the first performers confirmed to share the stage with Baraka, with more names expected in the coming weeks.