Police releases traffic guidelines for King Oyo’s burial ceremony

Security agencies have announced strict security screening and traffic changes ahead of the September 12 burial of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukiidi IV in Fort Portal.

Security agencies have announced measures to manage crowds and protect mourners during King Oyo’s burial on September 12, 2026.

Screening points will be established at Karuziika Palace, St John’s Cathedral and Amagasani burial grounds.

Traffic restrictions and diversions will affect several roads in Fort Portal, with designated parking areas provided.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant, protect personal belongings and follow instructions from security officers.

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Security agencies have announced traffic and security measures ahead of the burial of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukiidi IV on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

The arrangements will cover Fort Portal City and surrounding areas where the official burial ceremony will take place.

The Joint Security Agencies said the measures will help protect mourners and dignitaries, manage crowds and ensure the ceremony ends peacefully.

The burial is expected to attract members of the Royal Family, cultural and religious leaders, government officials, dignitaries and mourners from Uganda and beyond.

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The agencies said the security situation in the Rwenzori Region remains calm during the nine-day mourning period.

However, they warned that large gatherings could create opportunities for criminal activity, including theft, pickpocketing, robbery, impersonation and public disorder.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police R. Kituuma urged the public to cooperate with security officers and the organising committee.

“Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with the security agencies and the organising committee,” Mr Kituuma said.

Security checks

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Security screening points will be established at Karuziika Palace, St John’s Cathedral Church of Uganda and the burial grounds at Amagasani in Karambi.

Mourners will be required to follow access-control procedures before entering the designated areas.

Security agencies advised the public against carrying dangerous, prohibited or suspicious items.

They also urged people to report suspicious persons, unattended items or unusual activity to the nearest security officer.

Medical teams deployed

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Medical response teams and emergency points will be available throughout the burial ceremony.

People with medical conditions have been advised to carry their prescribed medication and, where possible, attend with someone who can assist them.

The public has also been asked not to block ambulances, medical teams or emergency routes.

Traffic restrictions

Traffic Police will deploy officers along major routes leading to Fort Portal City and areas linked to the burial ceremony.

Motorists have been advised to use designated parking areas and avoid parking on roads, entrances, exits and emergency lanes.

Some routes will experience temporary diversions depending on the security situation.

At Mpanga Market, motorists may be diverted towards Kamwenge Road when necessary.

Buhinga Stadium will serve as a public parking area, while the road leading to the Royal Palace will remain restricted to invited guests and authorised vehicles.

Kibogo Road will be closed to through traffic when required.

Traffic diversions will also affect St Stephen’s Church of Uganda, where motorists may be redirected at Karambi towards the Buteebe–Bundibugyo Road.

Maguru Junction, Virika Junction, Kachwamba stretch and Kasusu Junction may also face restrictions under the direction of Traffic Police.

The Kabarole Hospital parking area will also be used as a designated parking space.

Media accreditation

Journalists covering the burial have been reminded to obtain accreditation through the Uganda Media Centre and carry valid identification.

Security agencies asked residents, motorists, business operators and visitors to follow official guidance and instructions from officers on the ground.

They also called on mourners to maintain peace and help ensure the late Omukama receives a dignified farewell.