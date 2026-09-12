Full speech: Queen Mother Kemigisa praises late son Oyo, clarifies on studies abroad, illness

Read Queen Mother Best Kemigisa's full speech at King Oyo's burial ceremony, praising his legacy and clarifying his online studies and illness.

Queen Mother Best Kemigisa has praised her late son, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, describing him as a peaceful, kind and prayerful leader who made history from birth until his death.

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The Queen spoke briefly in Rutooro language during the king’s burial ceremony on Saturday, September 12, 2026. Kemigisa thanked God for his life and defended Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki over reports concerning Oyo’s studies and illness.

She also thanked President Yoweri Museveni, whom she described as a father figure to King Oyo, saying he raised him, supported his education and cared for him during his illness.

Below is her full speech:

Today the 12th is the day the king took the throne and the same day we lay him to rest and we thank God because our king was born and he lived and made history. Even when he passed he died in history. All he did was special from when he was born to his death.

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We thank God.

Our king showed Uganda and Tooro where kings comes from.

I thank the archbishop, our bishop and the clergy for this honorable function. I recognise the Nnabagereka, my friend and the people from Buganda Kingdom; our Tooro Prime Minister who did a wonderful job, the royal family who loved the king; our aunties and uncles, my family, and our friends.

In a special way I recognise our deputy speaker who has been the king’s friend. He frequently came to our home. I also recognise Minister Frank Tumwebaze.

I thank (Princess) Nsemere and Phillip for taking care of Amooti. I called him Baaba because he was more or less my father. He took care of me. Thanks for taking care of the king when he was not well.

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He was sick but remained very courageous.

I also thank Gen Henry Tumukunde who was our mediator here in Tooro when we had misunderstandings; he brought us together and we thank him.

I thank our pastors in Tooro, and in Kampala and all that prayed for us.

I thank President Museveni in a special way. He is not just a president. He was a father. He did a wonderful job from when our king was growing; he raised him, sent him to school and took care of him when he was sick and when he rested, he gave him a good send off in Kampala. Thank you Mzee.

I want to speak about my son.

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I asked God, but I think sometimes he doesn't answer prayers. I asked God to take me first. I begged him to take me first when I was in that hospital.

I said to him, “The king was too good to you, why not take me first who wasn't as good?” Jesus refused.

I had taught him to pray. When he grew up he taught me to pray. We called him our pastor. He studied scriptures and taught us scriptures. He often made us recite verses and he would laugh at us.

He was a peaceful man. He was jolly and kind. God wished to take him. But he was a good man. Our king. We are left with pain. But you cannot argue with God.

I thank the people of Tooro. You loved your king. We spent nine days here. People came here and cried and filled the palace with love.

I ask that we maintain the peace we saw during the nine days. He loved peace. People have been pained. The whole world mourned Oyo.

He had his friends. Some here, some who didn't come. Some from the US. I thank all the people of Uganda who mourned our King.

The government of President Yoweri Museveni and representatives who are here in large numbers; I thank you. All the other kingdom representatives here. Let's keep the love.

The king’s aunties, Muka Joy, Bagaya Akiiki, Rose Kijumba, and Musuuga Kamurasi. You did a good job.

You loved the king. Babiito tended to fight for the throne but you showed love. I thank you all.

Prime Minister Armstrong, you loved the king.

Nsemere clarified that when the king fell sick, he said if I mentioned my sickness to the prime minister he would start crying.

The King was actually studying online. The prime minister did not lie. He was sick but when he felt better, he took online studies.

Armstrong, be strong. The message you delivered was not from you, it was from the King.

Thank you the royal guards for protecting the king; our servants, God bless you and the king thanks you wherever he is.

Robin Kisembo, our bishop, you have been good. You supported us and prayed for us. My church in Kitumba. I thank you.

I thank the media, you also did a good job. Nowadays there is social media but I hope you do better and not speak ill of us.

I wish now to call upon the people of Tooro; to love each other. Our king was a good example. Let us not ruin what he did. The world knows about him. Love him as he did love you. Let us build our nation.