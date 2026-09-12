Museveni: We shall work with Tooro new King once throne issue is peacefully resolved

President Museveni appeared to acknowledge that disagreements over the new monarch remain despite the declaration by the Babiito clan that Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma is the new King of Tooro.

President Yoweri Museveni has said the government is eager to work with the next King of Tooro once the dispute surrounding the succession of the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV is peacefully resolved.

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The President made the commitment in his remarks, delivered by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa during the burial service of King Oyo at St John’s Cathedral in Fort Portal on Saturday.

Museveni appeared to acknowledge that disagreements over the new monarch remain despite the declaration by the Babiito clan that Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma is the new King of Tooro.

He said the government would support whoever emerges through a peaceful and lawful process, urging the people of Tooro to prioritise unity and avoid divisions.

“When the issue of the new king of Batooro is resolved, we shall be happy to work with the new king as we did with His Highness Oyo,” Museveni said.

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“I appeal to the Batooro to use peaceful and legal means to resolve this matter and also look for maximum unity instead of division,” he added.

Thomas Tayebwa

Earlier during the service, Prince Charles Akiiki Kamurasi, the Musuuga and head of the Babiito Clan, declared during King Oyo’s final send-off that Tooro already had a new king.

Musuuga announced Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as the successor, saying the selection was conducted by princes and princesses under his leadership and followed Uganda’s laws, Tooro traditions and customs.

The late king’s family including Princess Ruth Komuntale, King Oyo’s sister, have rejected the decision, saying her brother left a will naming his son as the heir to the throne.

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Princess Elizabeth Bagaya, Oyo’s paternal aunt, and Margaret Komubaizi, assistant Batebe of Tooro, also supported the family’s position, saying consultations over the late king’s will had not been completed before the announcement.

In his remarks, Museveni described King Oyo as a cultural leader who maintained a good relationship with the central government by focusing on cultural responsibilities and development.

“He was a good leader of culture that never clashed with the central government because he remained in his (lane) of culture and mobilising people for development,” Museveni said.

“It is a big loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The President also explained the role of cultural leaders in Uganda, saying they were restored in 1993 to preserve culture, languages and customs rather than participate in politics or administration.

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“The cultural leaders restored in 1993 are not for politics, administration or legislation. He or she is for culture which includes language and customs,” he said.

Museveni said traditional institutions play an important role in protecting indigenous languages and customs that risk being lost in modern society.

“How can the government in Kampala and the district ensure the survival of our languages, customs? Can the government and churches and mosques ensure that Runyankole language survives or that a Musiita boy never marries a Musiita girl? This is the historic role of the cultural leader,” he said.