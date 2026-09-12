Manchester divided: Carrick, Maresca renew rivalry in Manchester derby

Old Trafford stages the first Manchester derby of the new Premier League campaign

Old Trafford stages the first Manchester derby of the new Premier League campaign

Michael Carrick's Manchester United host Enzo Maresca's Manchester City at Old Trafford on 13 September. Read our full preview, stats, and key battles.

Old Trafford stages the first Manchester derby of the new Premier League campaign on Sunday 13 September, with Manchester United and Manchester City entering a new chapter in one of English football’s fiercest rivalries.

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United will take confidence from the most recent meeting between the sides, having claimed a memorable 2-0 victory in January 2026. It was a particularly significant occasion for Michael Carrick, as the former United midfielder took charge for the first time after succeeding Ruben Amorim.

Initially appointed as interim manager, Carrick quickly impressed enough to earn the position on a permanent basis, and another derby victory would provide a powerful statement about the progress of his tenure.

Carrick is relishing the occasion and has already called on the Old Trafford faithful to play their part. “The big games are what we all live for. It's why we are here. We will go for it head on,” he said, urging supporters to arrive with “enthusiasm, energy” and an expectation that something special could happen.

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City, meanwhile, arrive under a completely different leadership structure. After a hugely successful era under Pep Guardiola, Enzo Maresca has taken over the managerial reins, bringing a fresh tactical approach and the challenge of establishing a new identity.

The transformation has extended beyond the dugout. City have been aggressive in the transfer market, bringing in highly regarded young talents including Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi, while allowing established figures such as Rodri and Omar Marmoush to depart. The changes point towards a significant evolution of Guardiola’s former squad.

That makes the derby particularly fascinating. United have continuity in Carrick, a manager who knows the club intimately and has already experienced the emotional intensity of this fixture. City, by contrast, are embarking on a new era under Maresca, with new personnel and potentially new tactical ideas.

Yet derby football rarely follows a script. City’s new-look squad will be determined to establish its credentials, while United will want to demonstrate that their January victory was more than a one-off moment.

With Old Trafford providing the backdrop, Carrick seeking another landmark victory and Maresca facing his first taste of Manchester derby pressure, Sunday’s clash promises to be about far more than three points. It is the latest instalment in a rivalry entering a fascinating new era.

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Tactical Battle: Michael Carrick v Enzo Maresca

The tactical battle between Michael Carrick and Enzo Maresca promises to be one of the most intriguing aspects of the Manchester derby. Carrick has shown a willingness to balance structure with attacking ambition, and his priority will be ensuring United can press City without leaving dangerous spaces behind. At Old Trafford, he may look to use quick transitions and the pace of his forwards to exploit City when possession is lost.

Maresca faces the challenge of imposing his philosophy on a City side undergoing significant change. His teams typically favour controlled possession, positional rotations and building attacks patiently from the back. Against United, however, excessive commitment to that approach could leave City vulnerable to the counter.

The key battle may therefore be over where the game is played. Carrick will want United to disrupt City’s build-up and turn turnovers into rapid attacks, while Maresca will look to maintain territorial control and force United to defend for long periods. Whoever wins that contest could dictate the derby.

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Players To Watch

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

Position: Midfielder

Man Utd stats: 329 appearances, 110 goals

Bruno Fernandes will be central to Manchester United’s attacking ambitions, operating as the creative link between midfield and attack. His ability to find pockets of space, play incisive passes and deliver from set pieces could be crucial against City’s possession-based approach. Fernandes will also need to lead United’s press, helping disrupt City’s build-up while remaining disciplined enough to prevent dangerous spaces opening around him.

Manchester City – Erling Haaland

Position: Forward

Man City stats: 201 appearances, 164 goals

Erling Haaland will remain Manchester City’s most dangerous attacking weapon, with his movement in and around the penalty area likely to test United’s defensive structure. His ability to occupy centre-backs, attack crosses and finish with minimal touches makes him a constant threat. Haaland’s runs behind the defence could also create space for City’s attacking midfielders, while his physical presence will challenge United throughout.

Head-To-Head

Matches played 188

United wins 76

City wins 60

Draws 52

Classic Manchester Derby clashes

Manchester United 4-3 Manchester City, 2009 – A derby packed with drama at Old Trafford. United twice surrendered the lead before Michael Owen struck a 96th-minute winner, prompting one of the most iconic celebrations of the Premier League era.

Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United, 2018 – City could have clinched the title with victory, but United produced a remarkable comeback. Paul Pogba scored twice before Chris Smalling completed the turnaround, although City eventually celebrated the championship later that season.

Manchester City 1-6 Manchester United, 2011 – One of the most extraordinary results in derby history. United dismantled City at the Etihad, with Wayne Rooney, Ashley Young and Darren Fletcher among the scorers. Mario Balotelli's famous “Why Always Me?” celebration provided another memorable image.

Manchester City 3-2 Manchester United, 2012 – Sergio Agüero delivered one of the most famous moments in Premier League history. His stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers on the final day, combined with United’s defeat, had enormous significance, but this derby earlier in the season was crucial.

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United, 2024 – City produced a second-half comeback at the Etihad after Marcus Rashford had stunned the home crowd with a spectacular early strike. Phil Foden scored twice before Erling Haaland completed the turnaround, underlining City's dominance during their title-winning era.

Broadcast details

Times CAT

Sunday 13 September

17:30: Manchester United v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport