King-designate Kijanangoma sets own reign agenda in first address

Tooro king-designate Edward Kijanangoma outlined his reign agenda focused on unity, education, and scholarships and carrying forward the projects left behind by King Oyo, amid an ongoing succession dispute.

Tooro king-designate Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma has outlined an ambitious agenda centred on unity, education, scholarships and partnerships, declaring that he is ready to lead the kingdom despite an unresolved succession dispute and legal guidance from the Attorney General.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his first address to a select group of elders after emerging as the Babiito elders’ choice for the throne, Kijanangoma said he would build onto the “good projects” started by the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV while pursuing new programmes in education and development.

He started his address by commenting on the circumstances of his selection, noting that he was not the first choice.

Nonetheless, he said he was ready to work for the kingdom and lift its image.

“I was not the first choice, but when the committee reached out to Prince Kamurasi, he said he was not able to take on the role, for his reasons,” Kijanangoma said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There was some pushing and shoving, and the baton came to me. I think this was God’s doing, not me.”

He further acknowledged the squabbles that punctuated the death and burial of King Oyo Nyimba as well as the succession process.

He said the succession process had faced disagreements and tension but urged the kingdom to turn to God and pursue unity.

“People have fought and done a lot, but God was involved,” he said. “Even today during the burial of the king, you heard what transpired, but all I can say is that it all ended well.”

Kijanangoma said he would reach out to the Babiito royal clan and other clans across Tooro as he seeks to unite the kingdom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kijanangoma proceeded to set out his own agenda, which he said would center on unity, forming new partnerships as well as furthering the projects left behind by King Oyo.

“We often hear about the great things that have been accomplished by the Buganda Kingdom; they are united. Unity will drive us to the heights that were thought impossible.

“The late King Oyo had accomplished a lot of good things. All his great projects will not stop because he is not here. We shall take them on and develop them,” he said.

He said his administration would also pursue its own projects, particularly in education.

Kijanangoma said the kingdom would seek partners within Uganda and abroad to establish programmes that directly benefit Batooro.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He cited Buganda’s investment in education and said Tooro could pursue similar initiatives.

“We shall sit and look for partners in Uganda and outside so that Batooro can benefit from those projects,” he said.

Scholarships will form a major part of that effort, he added.

“We shall find some scholarships. I assure you we have people who can support us,” Kijanangoma said.

He said many bright students complete Senior Six but fail to continue their education because their families cannot afford university fees.

“I know that the late king had some scholarship projects, but we shall add more. Our children will go to school and come back and work for their kingdom,” he said.

Kijanangoma said his 21 years in the media industry had allowed him to build contacts within Uganda and abroad that he intends to use to attract support for Tooro.

“I have been exposed to many people in Uganda and abroad. I will use that exposure to see that we get some friends to support our kingdom,” he said.

His speech signals that the Babiito elders’ chosen successor intends to move ahead with plans for his reign even as the dispute over who should inherit King Oyo’s throne remains unresolved.

His declaration came despite an opinion from Attorney General Sam Mayanja advising that King Oyo’s will should guide the succession unless successfully challenged in court.

Mayanja also advised that the traditional ceremony in which a successor throws nine coffee beans into the deceased king’s grave should be suspended until the succession dispute is resolved.