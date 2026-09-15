Gen Kainerugaba rules out bail for Besigye, Lukwago | rejects Museveni personal doctor claim

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says Kizza Besigye and Erias Lukwago will never secure bail, disputes Besigye’s historical role as Museveni’s doctor

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said Kizza Besigye and Erias Lukwago will “never get bail”, while insisting that the late Dr Bata, not Besigye, treated President Yoweri Museveni.

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Kainerugaba made the remarks in a series of posts on X on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, in which he also attacked Besigye and threatened people who question the medical care the opposition politician receives.

“Besigye and Lukwago will never get bail. They will pay for their crimes!” Kainerugaba wrote.

Bail is determined by the courts. Both men remain before court over separate cases linked to alleged treason offences.

Kainerugaba then challenged the long-held account that Besigye treated Museveni during the 1981-1986 Bush War.

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“Besigye never, ever treated Mzee. Mzee was treated by late Dr. Bata,” he wrote.

Besigye has long been described as Museveni’s personal physician during the Bush War. Museveni has also previously recounted an incident in which Besigye gave him rehydration salts after he became exhausted during the war.

Kainerugaba did not explain the period in which the late Dr Bata treated Museveni or give further details about his claim.

The army chief also weighed in on Besigye’s health.

“Besigye has the best medical attention in Uganda. I will arrest the next fool who says otherwise,” he wrote.

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Concerns about Besigye’s health have persisted during his detention. In August, the High Court proceeded with his treason trial in his absence after court heard that he had been hospitalised.

Kainerugaba also mocked Besigye over their past relationship.

“Besigye used to call me a ‘boy’. Okay. Now the ‘boy’ has power over him. He is going nowhere,” he wrote.

In another post, Kainerugaba denied personally capturing Besigye and attributed his detention to God. He accused Besigye of insulting the army and plotting to kill what he called “God’s Anointed King”.

Lukwago, the former Kampala lord mayor and president of the People’s Front for Freedom, was arrested on June 15, 2026. Prosecutors charged him with misprision of treason, accusing him of knowing about an alleged plot involving Besigye and Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya but failing to report it. He denied the charge.

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