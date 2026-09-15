Tooro ‘rebel prince’ David Kijanangoma dies after long battle with throat cancer

Tooro Kingdom's Prince David Kijanangoma has passed away at the Uganda Cancer Institute after a long battle with throat cancer. Read his full story.

Prince David Kijanangoma Araali, brother of the recently appointed King of Tooro Edward Kijanangoma, has died after a long battle with throat cancer.

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Kijanangoma died at the Uganda Cancer Institute at Mulago on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, according to his associate Andrew Irumba.

His death follows that of his cousin, Oyo Nyima Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

David was widely famed for trying to unseat King Oyo Nyimba over a decade ago.

In April this year, Kijanangoma's family said he needed about Shs700 million for treatment in India after exhausting his resources on treatment in Uganda. He had undergone chemotherapy at Nakasero Hospital and the Uganda Cancer Institute.

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His condition later drew public attention after pictures emerged showing him lying on the floor at Mulago as he waited for a hospital bed.

Irumba, who spoke on Kijanangoma's behalf during his illness, said at the time that congestion had prevented the prince from immediately securing a bed. He was later moved to a private room after the pictures circulated online.

Irumba said a Shs4 million monthly upkeep reportedly granted to Kijanangoma following a 2019 directive from President Museveni had not been paid since April 2024. He said the prince had written several letters seeking the President's intervention.

From royal rebel to reconciliation

Long before his illness, Kijanangoma was one of the most controversial members of Tooro's Babiito royal clan.

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He was the son of the late Prince Paul Kijanangoma, the eldest son of former Tooro king George Edward Rukidi III. This made him a first cousin of the late King Oyo.

Kijanangoma spent part of the 1990s in the United States, where he studied and worked and served as publicity secretary of the Ugandan North American Association. He returned to Uganda in 2007 and at one point worked as a taxi driver on the Fort Portal-Kasese route.

He became deeply involved in Tooro affairs from around 2012.

His confrontation with King Oyo exploded into the open in 2015 when he denounced the monarch's leadership and declared himself the rightful king.

Kijanangoma accused Oyo of abandoning his responsibilities in Tooro by spending much of his time in Kampala. He also accused Queen Mother Best Kemigisa of interfering in kingdom affairs and argued that Oyo had failed to control that influence.

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In March 2015, Kijanangoma proclaimed himself king and established himself at Rwengoma Palace in Fort Portal. Police later arrested him on allegations that included inciting violence and criminal trespass. He denied the charges and was released on bail.

The dispute escalated as Kijanangoma prepared his own coronation.

President Museveni intervened in July 2015 and directed him to abandon the planned coronation. Museveni maintained that Oyo was the legitimate king and warned that an attempt to overthrow him risked violence. He also encouraged mediation to resolve the kingdom's internal disputes.

Kijanangoma nevertheless continued to challenge Oyo's authority. Police frustrated several of his attempts to organise a coronation between 2014 and 2016.

He based his claim partly on what he described as provisions in the will of King George Rukidi III, arguing that another prince could take over if a monarch failed to perform his duties.