‘Jayden health deteriorated weeks ago’ - friend

Ugandan TikToker Timothy Kayanja, known as Jayden, has died after battling sickle cell anaemia. Friend Gideon Kwikiriza shares details about his last days.

Details have started to emerge about the death of Ugandan TikToker Timothy Kayanja, better known as Jayden.

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News of his passing was confirmed Tuesday morning, sending social media users into grief.

Gideon Kwikiriza, who led the fundraising campaign for the treatment of the TikToker, revealed that his health deteriorated a few weeks before his death.

Kwikiriza said Jayden had initially shown encouraging signs after undergoing a successful medical procedure in India.

The two later spoke on a WhatsApp video call, during which Jayden expressed hope of returning to Uganda soon.

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However, Kwikiriza said he received information a few weeks ago that Jayden’s condition had worsened.

“I was informed that his condition had worsened, and all we could do was continue praying for him,” Kwikiriza said.

His friends and supporters continued praying for his recovery until news of his death emerged.

“This young and resilient soldier battled sickle cell anaemia for a very long time, until the illness claimed his precious life.”

Kwikiriza became close to Jayden during the fundraising campaign that helped finance his medical treatment in India.

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He remembered the TikToker as a cheerful person who continued making people laugh despite his health struggles.

“Jayden was such a lovely and lively boy. I got closer to him during the campaign we ran to support his medical procedure in India. Even when you were worried about his condition, he always found a way to make everyone around him laugh. That was the kind of person he was, full of life, joy and resilience,” he said.

Timothy Kayanja, popularly known as Jayden

He paid tribute to Jayden for enduring his illness and thanked those who supported him during his treatment.

“Our boy has fought his battle, and he is now gone to begin a new life with the angels,” he said.

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“To his family, friends and everyone who loved and supported Jayden, may you find strength, comfort and courage during this incredibly difficult time.”

“You fought bravely, our boy. May your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace.”

Jayden's death was first confirmed by fellow Ugandan TikToker Sheila Price, who described the news as devastating.

The beloved content creator had battled sickle cell anaemia for years before his condition worsened and prompted a public fundraising drive for specialised treatment abroad.