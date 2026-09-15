Gen Muhoozi threatens removal of Nameere in cabinet shuffle

CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba warns Minister Justine Nameere of removal from cabinet, signaling broader reshuffle plans.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba warned that Justine Nameere could be removed from cabinet.

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The warning followed a circulating clip that appeared to show Nameere addressing Kainerugaba.

A longer video indicates that Nameere was speaking about Daudi Kabanda, not Kainerugaba.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is once again going up against State minister for Local Government Justine Nameere, threatening this time to have her removed from cabinet if she continues to “misbehave”.

Muhoozi sounded the warning on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, after a video clip involving the Masaka City Woman MP circulated online.

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“If Nameere is misbehaving, it’s a very simple problem. We shall remove her from the cabinet. That’s a very simple thing,” Kainerugaba wrote.

He followed the warning with a broader announcement about possible changes to President Yoweri Museveni’s cabinet.

“Changing or dropping a minister who is not serving our people’s interests is the easiest thing. In this Kisanja we shall drop and reshuffle many,” he said.

The latest dispute appears to have started with a short video presented as Nameere warning Kainerugaba against fighting NRM legislators. In the clip which is believed to have angered the CDF, she appears to warn him against interfering with the work of NRM MPs.

However, it is reported that this clip could have been doctored. A longer version of the recording shows that Nameere was addressing PLU secretary general Daudi Kabanda, not the army chief.

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Minister Nameere and Gen Kainerugaba

The short clip appears to have removed the part that identified the subject of her remarks.

Kabanda joined the debate beneath Kainerugaba’s post, questioning Nameere’s victory in Masaka City and argued that the constituency deserved a by-election.

“She didn’t win genuinely. The people of Masaka City deserve a by-election,” Kabanda wrote.

Justine Nameere

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This is the second time in about a week that an edited clip has placed Nameere at the centre of a confrontation with Kainerugaba.

The first clip linked her to a proposed celebration for former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among. Kainerugaba reacted to the recording before Nameere issued a public clarification.

Nameere said that footage had been cut from a longer video recorded on May 6, 2026.

She accused unnamed people of misleading Kainerugaba with a manipulated recording. She also warned that individuals seeking favours could abuse their access to him by framing others.