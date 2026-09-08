Among responds twice after Gen Kainerugaba vows to stop planned celebration

Anita Among has twice disowned the planned September 16 party after Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba threatened to arrest its organisers.

Anita Among: The Speaker has denied plans for a party twice

Muhoozi Kainerugaba: The CDF threatened to arrest anyone involved.

September 16 party: Reports linked MPs and minister Justine Nameere to the event.

Corrupt ministers: Muhoozi warned that government positions would not prevent detention.

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Former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has disowned a planned celebration for a second time, this time in a direct response to the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Among quoted Gen Muhoozi’s post on X on September 8, 2026, in which he threatened to arrest anyone involved in the reported party.

“My brother Gen, there are no arrangements by myself or individuals associated with me to host any party. God bless!” Among wrote.

Her second statement followed an earlier general post in which she said she had not authorised any gathering in her name.

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“I have learned that a party is purportedly being organised on my behalf,” Among wrote in the first statement.

She said no person associated with her was organising the event and asked the public to dismiss the reports as misinformation.

The statements followed reports that a group of MPs planned to hold a “pre-Speaker party” for Among on September 16. The reports claimed that minister Justine Nameere had announced the celebration.

Gen Muhoozi rejected the planned event and threatened those behind it with arrest.

“There will be absolutely no party for AAA. We shall arrest anybody involved in that nonsense!” Gen Muhoozi wrote, referring to Among by her initials.

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