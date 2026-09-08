Gen Kainerugaba falls silent on X for 7 days in tribute to King Oyo

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has suspended his activity on X for seven days as he mourns King Oyo ahead of the monarch’s burial.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced a seven-day break from X.

He said King Oyo’s death had left him heartbroken.

King Oyo died in the United States on August 27, 2026, aged 34.

He will be buried at the Karambi Royal Tombs on September 12, 2026.

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The Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced a seven-day break from X to honour the late Tooro king, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Gen Muhoozi announced the decision in two posts on September 8, 2026. He described King Oyo as a beloved friend and said the monarch’s death had left him heartbroken.

“I mourn for my beloved King Oyo. My heart is broken. I have wept since he passed. May our God Jesus Christ help me,” Gen Muhoozi wrote.

Minutes later, he announced his withdrawal from the platform.

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“In honour of the Muchwezi Rukirabasaija Omukama Oyo Rukidi IV, I will not tweet again for seven days. Muraregye,” he wrote.

King Oyo died in the United States on August 27, 2026, after battling an aggressive form of cancer. He was 34.

His body returned to Uganda on September 4, 2026. President Yoweri Museveni received it at Entebbe International Airport and laid a wreath beside the casket.

King Oyo will be buried at the Karambi Royal Tombs on September 12, 2026. The date marks 31 years since he ascended the throne at the age of three following the death of his father, Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III.

The government granted him an official burial. Thousands of mourners are expected to attend the ceremony.

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