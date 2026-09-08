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Among disowns planned party after Gen Kainerugaba threatens arrests

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 21:14 - 08 September 2026
Former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among
Speaker Anita Among has denied authorising a party in her name after Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba threatened to arrest anyone involved in the event.
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Former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has disowned a celebration reportedly planned in her name, hours after the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba threatened to arrest anyone involved.

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Among said on September 8, 2026, that she had learnt of the event through reports circulating online.

“I have learned that a party is purportedly being organised on my behalf,” Among wrote on X.

“I wish to explicitly state that I have not authorised any such gathering in my name, and no individual associated with me is orchestrating such an event. Kindly dismiss any misinformation in this regard.”

Her response followed reports that a group of MPs planned to hold a “pre-Speaker party” for her on September 16. The reports named minister Justine Nameere as the person who announced the event.

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Gen Muhoozi had warned that security forces would stop the celebration and arrest those involved.

“There will be absolutely no party for AAA. We shall arrest anybody involved in that nonsense!” Gen Muhoozi wrote, referring to Among by her initials.

He added: “Forgiving someone does not mean they do not have unresolved cases.”

The army chief also warned ministers accused of corruption that their government positions would not protect them from detention.

“Corrupt ministers are not immune to the Basement,” he wrote.

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Gen Muhoozi has used the term “Basement” to refer to a detention facility linked to military intelligence. He did not identify the ministers or disclose the allegations against them.

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