RnB lovers honour King Oyo

The RnB and Friends event drew old-school music lovers to Mestil Hotel

The RnB and Friends event drew old-school music lovers to Mestil Hotel

Old-school RnB, a tribute to late Tooro King Oyo and a Baileys cocktail experience shaped Sunday’s RnB and Friends gathering at Mestil Hotel.

The RnB and Friends event drew old-school music lovers to Mestil Hotel.

Guests observed a minute of silence for the late Tooro King Oyo before the party resumed.

DJs Anselm and Selector Jay played RnB, hip-hop and Ugandan throwback hits.

Baileys also offered guests a DIY cocktail experience alongside food and an MTN MoMo discount.

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Old-school RnB lovers gathered at Mestil Hotel on Sunday for an evening of music, food, cocktails and nostalgia.

The mood took off when Mario’s 2004 hit Let Me Love You came on, drawing guests into a loud singalong.

The song set the tone for the RnB and Friends experience, which brought together fans of music that has remained popular across generations.

Before the party gathered pace, MC Derrick Dasha asked guests to observe a minute of silence for the late Tooro King, Rukirabasaija Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

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King Oyo died on August 27, 2026, aged 34.

Members of the Tooro community joined the prayer, while organisers played Tooro royal songs in his honour.

The mood later shifted back to music as DJs Anselm and Selector Jay moved between old-school RnB, hip-hop and Ugandan throwback hits.

Guests sang along to several songs, including younger revellers who were not yet born when some of the tracks first became popular.

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Away from the dance floor, Baileys offered guests a chance to prepare their own cocktails.

Mixologist Eric T guided guests through different combinations and encouraged them to experiment with the drink.

He said Baileys could be mixed with ingredients such as coffee, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, sprinkles and ice.

Guests also received a 20 per cent discount on purchases made through MTN MoMo at the venue.

The offer allowed revellers to pair food with different Baileys cocktails as the event continued.

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For Joanita Grey, the social side of old-school music events remains part of the attraction.

“I come for the music and the vibes, but I also enjoy meeting people,” she said.

Grey said such gatherings allow guests to make new friends while enjoying music and food.

Baileys Brand Manager Nancy Nansikombi said audiences now want experiences that go beyond simply buying a drink.

She said music, food, friendship and interactive activities can create moments that people remember long after an event ends.