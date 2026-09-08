Why your rent receipt now matters to URA

That is the significance of the Uganda Revenue Authority’s latest notice requiring tenants to obtain EFRIS receipts whenever they pay rent and, crucially, to ensure that the receipt reflects the actual amount paid.

By Joshua Kato, CA

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There was a time when the most important document in Uganda’s rental business was a small piece of paper handed to a tenant after paying rent.

The landlord wrote the date, the amount and perhaps a signature. The tenant put it away, sometimes in a drawer, sometimes in a handbag, and life moved on.

But the taxman’s relationship with that little receipt is changing.

Today, a rent receipt can potentially become something much more powerful: a digital piece of evidence connecting a tenant, a landlord, a property and the actual amount of money exchanged.

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That is the significance of the Uganda Revenue Authority’s latest notice requiring tenants to obtain EFRIS receipts whenever they pay rent and, crucially, to ensure that the receipt reflects the actual amount paid.

At first glance, this looks like a simple taxpayer-awareness campaign. It is not.

It is a potentially important development in Uganda’s tax administration architecture.

Consider a hypothetical tenant paying Shs3 million every month. The landlord, for whatever reason, issues documentation showing only Shs1.5 million. The immediate problem appears to be between the landlord and tenant.

But from a tax perspective, there is something much bigger at stake: the difference between declared income and economic reality.

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URA says it has observed precisely this kind of situation, tenants paying more than what is reflected on receipts, making it difficult for the Authority to establish the actual rental income received by landlords.

This explains why the latest notice is particularly interesting. URA is not merely asking for receipts. It is building an information trail.

Tax administration fundamentally depends on information.

A tax authority becomes stronger when it does not have to rely entirely on what a taxpayer says about his or her own affairs, but can independently verify those declarations against information from customers, suppliers, financial institutions, employers and other third parties. EFRIS fits neatly into this philosophy.

URA describes EFRIS as a digital system through which transactions are recorded and information transmitted to the Authority. From August 2026, URA formally included real estate activities, including renting real estate, among the sectors required to use EFRIS, subject to specified exceptions.

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The implication is significant.

A landlord’s declaration of rental income can increasingly be tested against the underlying transaction records.

This is where digital tax administration becomes much more sophisticated.

Suppose a landlord declares annual rental income of Shs60 million, yet electronic transaction records indicate that tenants have collectively paid Shs90 million. That does not automatically mean the landlord owes tax on the difference, there may be legitimate explanations, timing differences or other technical considerations, but it gives URA a powerful risk indicator for further examination.

The audit question changes from “How much rent did you receive?” to “How does the rent you declared reconcile with the transactions recorded in the system?” That is a fundamentally different tax environment. The legal foundation is already there

Rental income tax is not a new tax created by this notice.

Under section 5 of Uganda’s Income Tax Act, rental income is subject to tax. For individual landlords, URA currently explains the computation using the annual rental-income threshold of Shs2.82 million, with rental income above that threshold taxed at 12% under the current framework.

EFRIS therefore does not create the rental tax obligation. Rather, it strengthens the evidence and compliance infrastructure surrounding that obligation.

There is another important technical dimension.

URA's August 2026 EFRIS guidance states that persons earning rental income below Shs2.82 million annually are not required to issue EFRIS receipts, while taxpayers required to use EFRIS must comply with the electronic invoicing and receipting requirements. The same guidance points to section 22(3)(m) of the Income Tax Act, under which an income-tax deduction is not allowed for an expense unsupported by an e-invoice or e-receipt where the supplier is required to use EFRIS.

That provision is particularly important for business tenants.

A properly issued EFRIS receipt can therefore have consequences beyond simply proving that rent was paid.

And then comes VAT - For VAT-registered businesses occupying taxable commercial premises, the receipt can also become relevant to input VAT.

URA states that landlords earning at least Shs300 million annually from commercial property are required to register for VAT, subject to the applicable rules, and registered landlords charge VAT at 18% on taxable rental supplies. VAT-registered taxpayers are also required to use EFRIS.

This means the tenant should not casually accept a receipt showing an amount different from what was actually paid.

For a VAT-registered tenant making a qualifying business rental payment, inaccurate documentation can affect the amount of input tax that can legitimately be supported.

However, this should not be misunderstood to mean that every rent payment attracts VAT. The VAT treatment depends on the nature of the rental supply and the applicable VAT rules.

So, what is URA really trying to achieve? The bigger objective appears to be visibility.

Uganda’s rental sector contains thousands of transactions taking place every month, yet historically much of the information has been fragmented, lease agreements here, bank payments there, handwritten receipts elsewhere and declarations submitted to URA at another point.

EFRIS potentially brings these transactions into a more structured digital environment.

And the tenant becomes an important participant.

This is clever tax administration because URA does not necessarily have to physically visit every property to begin identifying inconsistencies. The transaction itself can generate information.

The landlord declares. The tenant pays, EFRIS records.

The tax authority can compare, that is the real revolution.

Of course, implementation will matter. URA must clearly distinguish taxpayers who are legally required to use EFRIS from those who are exempt, protect taxpayer information and ensure that enforcement is based on proper law and evidence rather than simply on data anomalies.

But the direction is unmistakable.

Uganda is moving from a tax system that has traditionally relied heavily on self-declaration and retrospective audit towards one increasingly supported by digital, transaction-level and third-party information.

And that makes the humble rent receipt far more important than it appears.

For the compliant landlord, it is simply proper documentation.

For the tenant, it is evidence of what was actually paid.

For the tax administrator, however, it can become something else entirely: A window into the real rental income of Uganda.

The era when the taxman could only ask the landlord what he earned is gradually giving way to a new reality. The tenant may already have told him.