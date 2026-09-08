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Pictorial: Bond 7 Joins Jinja’s Ekitudha as Tracy Melon, King Saha steal the show

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 11:52 - 08 September 2026
2026 edition of Ekitudha Gundimu.
Thousands gathered at Bugembe Stadium for Jinja's Ekitudha Gundimu 2026, featuring Bond 7, live Premier League screenings, and epic shows from King Saha.
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Bugembe Stadium was the place to be in Jinja as thousands gathered for the 2026 edition of Ekitudha Gundimu.

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As the inaugural Bond 7–supported event, the festival brought the Jinja community together, transforming the town into a roaring hub of music performances, sports, and cultural pride in celebration of Busoga’s rich heritage.

From early in the day, the grounds came alive with activity as revelers explored the busy festival grounds. Bond 7 set the tone right at the entrance with a red-carpet experience and a customized photo area that welcomed festival goers in style.

Speaking at the event, Bond 7 representative Iryn Nyakwebara highlighted the drive behind this partnership.

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“Ekitudha Gundimu represents the very best of togetherness and community pride,” said Nyakwebara. “As Bond 7, our mission is to celebrate moments that connect our consumers and we are thrilled to share that with our Jinja community.”

Inside, festivalgoers pulled up to the Bond 7 chill area for discounted offers and refreshing cocktails for the heat. Football fans stayed glued to the big screens flanking the stage as high-stakes Premier League matches, bonding over some banter between music sets.

The main stage kept Bugembe Stadium lit from the afternoon into the night. John Blaq, Tracy Melon, and veteran Haruna Mubiru set the pace early before Pallaso and King Saha took over with heavy-hitting performances alongside a roster of regional acts and DJs into the night.

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Bond 7 continues to  support the best of everyday moments and social spaces celebrating authentic community connections. Here is a look at how it went down in Jinja:

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