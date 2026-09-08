Ugandans raise millions for Besigye

Ugandans have so far raised Shs22 million for jailed opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye as health concerns grow during his ongoing treason trial in Kampala High Court.

Ugandans have embarked on a fundraiser for jailed opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye as concerns over his health and prolonged detention continue.

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The fundraising campaign, dubbed #StandWithKizzaBesigye, seeks Shs100 million to support Besigye's welfare, medical needs and those detained with him.

Human rights activist Agather Atuhaire, one of the organisers, announced on Sunday, September 7, 2026, that contributions had reached Shs22 million.

“Please keep the contributions coming. Whatever you have. Every contribution to stand in solidarity with Kizza Besigye matters,” Atuhaire wrote.

The campaign has attracted contributions from politicians, activists and ordinary Ugandans. NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, and his wife Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi contributed Shs5 million.

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Organisers describe it as a solidarity fund intended to ease the burden created by Besigye's detention.

Winnie Byanyima, Besigye's wife, thanked contributors on Monday and appealed for more support.

“No words can fully express my gratitude to every one of you who has contributed to the support fund for Kizza Besigye and those detained with him,” Byanyima wrote.

She said her husband remained weak and accused authorities of denying him adequate medical care. She also thanked Atuhaire and Kiiza for leading the fundraising drive.

“I call on every Ugandan who believes in justice to stand with him. Contribute if you can, no contribution is too small. Every contribution counts. Every act of solidarity matters,” she wrote.

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Besigye's health

Besigye continues to battle health problems that have kept him away from his treason trial.

He collapsed at the High Court in Kampala on July 29 and was admitted to Mulago National Referral Hospital. His health has since become a central issue in the proceedings.

Byanyima has repeatedly asked authorities to allow Besigye to travel to Geneva, Switzerland, for specialised treatment and to recover with his family.

High Court judge Emmanuel Baguma last week declined to order his transfer to a medical facility of his choice. The judge said prison authorities had not indicated that they could no longer manage his condition and ordered continued monitoring.

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Meanwhile, Besigye's treason trial continued in his absence on Monday, September 7.

The prosecution's first and main witness, British-American private security investigator Andrew Wilson, also known as Orlando, concluded presenting his evidence after weeks of testimony and playback of secret audio and video recordings.

Wilson's final evidence centred on a meeting he claims took place at Riverside Apartments in Nairobi on November 16, 2024, shortly before Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale were detained and transferred to Uganda.

Wilson alleged that Besigye arrived at the meeting with two pistols loaded with live ammunition. He told court that he unloaded the firearms because he considered them unsafe. The allegation has not been independently verified.

During earlier hearings, Wilson alleged that meetings involving Besigye in Geneva and Athens discussed acquiring weapons and plans to overthrow President Yoweri Museveni's government. He also testified that it was he, rather than Besigye, who suggested poisoning Uganda Air Force pilots during one recorded discussion.