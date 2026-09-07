DDT Musiramu targets global growth after building Ugandan audience

Ugandan content creator Sharif Kalule, known as DDT Musiramu, aims for global expansion after building a massive digital audience in Uganda.

Sharif Kalule, popularly known as DDT Musiramu, is one of Ugandans that’s turning social media into a platform for entertainment, business and self-expression.

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The 26-year-old businessman and content creator has spent five years building his brand across digital platforms. His content draws on humour, language, music and the everyday experiences of Ugandans.

“I was inspired by the opportunity to express myself, entertain people and connect with different audiences,” he says. “Social media gave me a platform where I could share my creativity and turn my passion into something meaningful.”

Born on August 4, 2000, Kalule grew up in Kibuli, Kampala. He is the son of Fatumah Kikyo and Fred Kalungi.

He says growing up in the capital exposed him to different people, cultures and experiences. These encounters later influenced his personality and creative work.

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Kalule prefers entertaining and relatable content. He wants his videos to make people happy, encourage conversations and reflect familiar situations.

His ideas often come from events around him. Once he identifies a subject, he considers how to make it interesting, records the video and edits it before publication.

“I always try to make sure the final content represents my personality and creativity,” he says.

Ugandan culture remains central to his work. He incorporates local humour, language, music and lifestyles into his videos. He believes this helps local audiences identify with his content while introducing Uganda to viewers elsewhere.

Building an online audience has not been easy. Kalule cites stiff competition, limited resources and frequent changes on social media platforms among the challenges facing Ugandan creators.

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Remaining consistent while balancing content creation with business and personal responsibilities has also tested him.

“I try to manage my time carefully and create a balance between work, content creation, business, family and personal time,” he says.

Despite the pressure to follow popular trends, Kalule believes creators should retain their identities. He says audiences build stronger connections with people who appear genuine.

“Trends are important, but I believe authenticity is what helps people build a genuine connection with their audience,” he says.

Social media has helped him reach more people, meet fellow creators and connect with businesses. It has also opened opportunities outside traditional business and entertainment.

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Some of his most memorable moments come from viewers who say his content has entertained or inspired them.

“Knowing that something I created can make someone smile or inspire them is always a special feeling,” he says.

Kalule wants to grow beyond Uganda and reach a wider international audience. He also hopes to secure more brand partnerships, expand his businesses and collaborate with talented creators.

His long-term plans include developing projects that can create opportunities for other people.

Kalule believes Uganda’s content creation industry has a promising future. More young people are using digital platforms to display their talents, build careers and create independent businesses.

He expects improved internet access and technology to give Ugandan creators greater access to global audiences and international brands.

His advice to young people interested in content creation is to begin with the resources available instead of waiting for perfect conditions.