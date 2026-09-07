Odonga Otto, Mubarak Munyagwa ‘seek to work with’ Muhoozi’s PLU

MP Odonga Otto has signalled his willingness to work with the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU)

MP Odonga Otto has signalled his willingness to work with the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU)

Former MPs Odonga Otto and Mubarak Munyagwa signal willingness to work with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's Patriotic League of Uganda under key conditions.

Former Aruu County MP Odonga Otto has signalled his willingness to work with the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), while former Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa has also reportedly expressed interest in working with the Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba-led movement.

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This was revealed Monday afternoon as the PLU launched its website and Patriotic Officers Identification Cards. It also kicked off endorsements of Gen Kainerugaba for president.

While introducing him, State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara, who also serves as PLU vice president for Western Uganda, thanked Otto for attending despite their political differences.

“We belong to the NRM, Odonga belongs to PFF but I want to thank him for coming out clearly to associate with us and honoring our activity,” Balaam said.

The minister also claimed that Munyagwa had contacted him a day earlier and expressed support for Gen Kainerugaba.

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“There is another man called Mubarak Munyagwa. He called me yesterday saying he supports Muhoozi, but that some people amongst us in PLU are trying to blackmail him. Let us not blackmail people even those who don’t agree with us openly but are with us in the dark. Munyagwa wants to work with us but he said we should respect everyone,” Balaam said.

Munyagwa did not attend the event and had not confirmed Balaam's account by the time of publication.

Otto, however, openly left the door open to working with PLU but attached conditions to such cooperation.

He said however, that the PLU needs to address human rights concerns associated with its leader, Gen Kainerugaba.

The event was attended among others businessmen Sudhir Ruparelia and Godfrey Kirumira

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“All I can say is that Uganda belongs to all of us. I do not have a PLU number but in the event that you invite me to take one, I will just say let us uphold human rights standards to the level that Mzee Museveni has set. That is the only obstacle that PLU has to state power.”

Otto also praised Gen Kainerugaba's efforts on infrastructure and corruption.

“Other than that, the road infrastructure, fighting corruption that Gen Muhoozi is undertaking; I thank him so much. If the (human rights) area is corrected, I could be your coordinator and trust me I am a mover,” he said.

Otto's appearance and remarks come as PLU steps up mobilisation for Gen Kainerugaba's future presidential ambitions.

The organisation has maintained that it remains a civic organisation and pressure group within the ruling National Resistance Movement rather than a separate political party.

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