Uganda International Fashion Week grand finale runway climaxes with jaw-dropping fashion showcase

Designers from Uganda, Africa and India showcased collections at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Designers from Uganda, Africa and India showcased collections at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Uganda International Fashion Week returned after six years with a showcase focused on jobs, entrepreneurship, inclusion and opportunities for young creatives.

Uganda International Fashion Week returned on September 5 after a six-year break.

Designers from Uganda, Africa and India showcased collections at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Organisers said the event aims to turn fashion talent into jobs, businesses and sustainable livelihoods.

Persons with disabilities and refugees also took part in modelling, design and photography.

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Uganda International Fashion Week returned on September 5, 2026, after a six-year break, with designers from Uganda and several other countries showcasing their work at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The grand finale brought together designers, models, creatives and other players in the fashion industry from Uganda, East Africa and beyond.

Organisers held this year’s edition under the theme “Fashion for Impact”, with a focus on using fashion to create jobs, support entrepreneurship and provide sustainable livelihoods.

UIFW founder and Arapapa Fashion House lead designer Santa Anzo said the event aims to give young Ugandans a platform to showcase their talent and connect with people who can support their careers.

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“The Uganda International Fashion Week is here to show how much talent young Ugandans have. We want to give the public a glimpse of that talent and connect these young people to future partners, investors, managers and even mentors,” Anzo said.

She said the wider goal was to help women and young people turn their creative skills into careers that can support them and their families.

Ruth Aisha Biyinzika, coordinator of the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprises Project, said the initiative also seeks to strengthen women-owned businesses.

“Our goal is about supporting women enterprises and ensuring that women are guided onto the path of creating comfortable livelihoods and employment opportunities for themselves,” Biyinzika said.

“We are here to shine a light on the different activities women are undertaking to eradicate poverty, provide for their families and change the status quo.”

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On the runway, Ugandan designer Lincoln Axarya opened the showcase with a collection from his AXARYA label.

Other Ugandan designers included Natasha Rubadiri of Natwe Fashion House, Joanita Nabasegera of Lulungi Couture, Dutah Muhangi Bomukama and Abbas Kaijuka.

They were joined by designers from across Africa, including Kenya’s Hellen Tolbert, Nigeria’s Ikpen Yvonne Akwitti, Ghana’s Eunice Blessing, Zimbabwe’s Danayi Madondo and South Africa’s Kwenzi Nkomo.

Indian designer Rahul Singh also featured in the showcase, adding an Asian influence to the largely African line-up.

The collections drew from different cultures, with several designers using local materials and traditional techniques while combining them with modern styles.

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Anzo said designers sold the pieces they showcased on the runway, which she described as a sign of growing interest in locally and regionally produced fashion.

The event also gave space to persons with disabilities and refugees, who participated in modelling, design and photography.

Mary Nakimuli, a deaf model, said the platform had strengthened her confidence and encouraged her to pursue modelling as a career.

“This has been a very good platform for me because it has built my confidence and made me believe that I can achieve my dreams,” Nakimuli said.

“UIFW was my first platform to ever walk on, and it has been a game changer for me. I now plan to pursue modelling as a career.”

Models also received runway training, mentorship and exposure to international fashion practices from industry professionals, including Axarya and South African fashion producer Andiswa Manxiwa.