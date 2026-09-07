Endangered species: Experts warn of high suicide rate among Ugandan men

Mental health experts have raised concern over the number of Ugandan men dying by suicide

Mental health experts have raised concern over the number of Ugandan men dying by suicide

Mental health experts in Uganda warn that men account for two-thirds of suicide deaths as social pressure and stigma prevent many from seeking help.

Mental health experts have raised concern over the number of Ugandan men dying by suicide, and warned that a culture of keeping personal struggles private is leaving many without support.

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Ben Kigozi, a mental health specialist at Nziza Consult Ltd, revealed that men account for about two-thirds of reported suicide deaths in Uganda.

“The rate we have in Uganda, men actually account for 2 thirds of the suicide cases. That is why we often refer to them as ‘endangered species’,” Kigozi said while appearing on UBC TV on Monday.

He also revealed that Uganda's annual suicide rate now stands at about six deaths per 100,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates put Uganda's crude suicide rate at about 2,524 deaths.

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Kigozi attributed some of the deaths to mental health conditions, particularly depression and bipolar disorder. He said financial, workplace and social pressures can compound the problem.

“What is disturbing is that in our nation, we have got a lot of things going on that cause suicide, most of which are avoidable,” he said.

“There are so many pressures. Amongst children, you have bullying and social media pressures; then we have workplace pressures where people cannot cope anymore; we have HIV patients and inmates in prisons where people see life as bleak and there is no future.”

Kigozi said depression and anxiety may be identified more often among women because they are more likely to discuss their struggles and seek support.

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Men, he said, often respond differently.

“Men on the other hand think they are macho; they don’t speak out about these things as much as women do and as a result, cases of suicide are reported much more among men than women. Men tend to bottle things up and before they know; it becomes too much,” he said.

Kigozi argued that the problem starts with how boys are raised. While families may prepare girls for adulthood and marriage, he said boys are often expected to learn how to navigate adulthood on their own.

“Girls are brought up being prepared for marriage. But no one talks to the boys. Men are self taught in many things and they make a lot of mistakes,” he said.

Uganda struggles with a wider mental health burden. Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital says it has an official capacity of 550 beds but handles between 1,100 and 1,300 inpatients at any one time. Its outpatient department receives about 350 patients a day.

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The hospital provides psychological assessment, counselling and treatment for depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, trauma, addiction and relationship or financial difficulties.

Experts encourage families and friends to take warning signs seriously, including talk about wanting to die, hopelessness, withdrawal from others or sudden major behavioural changes.

A person at immediate risk should not be left alone and should be taken to the nearest health facility.