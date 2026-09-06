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PLU rules out forming political party

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:54 - 06 September 2026
PLU says it will remain within the NRM as a civic and pressure group instead of transforming into a political party.
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  • PLU says it has no plans to become a political party.

  • Andrew Mwenda says the position came from Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

  • PLU will remain a civic organisation, pressure group and social movement.

  • The group says it will pursue its goals from within the NRM.

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The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has ruled out plans to turn into a political party, saying it will remain a civic organisation, pressure group and social movement within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

PLU spokesperson Andrew Mwenda announced the decision on September 6, 2026, saying he had been instructed by the organisation’s chairman, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to clarify its position.

“I have been instructed by the chairman of PLU @mkainerugaba to inform the public that we do not intend to become a political party,” Mwenda said.

“We shall remain a civic organization, pressure group and social movement within the NRM and we shall achieve all our goals within the NRM.”

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The statement puts to rest speculation that PLU could eventually seek registration as a political party as it expands its structures and political activities across the country.

PLU grew out of the MK Movement, which mobilised support around Gen Kainerugaba and his political ambitions.

The organisation has since built structures in different parts of Uganda while maintaining close links with the NRM.

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