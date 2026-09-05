Garden Pop Up brings denim-themed Sunday party to Kampala

Garden Pop Up will take place at Tales Bar & Lounge on September 6

Garden Pop Up will take place at Tales Bar & Lounge on September 6

Garden Pop Up returns to Tales Bar & Lounge on September 6 with a denim dress code, DJs, MCs and a whisky experience as Kampala’s Sunday day-party culture grows.

Kampala’s Sunday party scene will take on a denim look as Garden Pop Up returns to Tales Bar & Lounge on September 6.

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The day party will start at 11am and combine music, fashion, cocktails and whisky experiences. Organisers have asked revellers to dress in denim.

The event comes as daytime parties continue to gain ground in Kampala. Sunday gatherings now compete with traditional Friday and Saturday nightlife, with promoters mixing music, food, fashion and drinks.

The Singleton has partnered with the event as part of its push into lifestyle experiences built around music and social gatherings.

“The Singleton is about creating moments that feel considered but never forced. Garden Pop Up gives us the perfect setting to bring people together around great music, personal style, good company and an elevated whisky experience,” The Singleton brand manager Simon Lapyem said.

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“We want guests to experience the brand in a way that feels natural to how Kampala socialises today — during the day, with friends and with experiences worth remembering.”

Music will form a major part of the programme. DJ Roja, DJ Bugy, City Girl, DJ Matson, DJ Sern, DJ Gero, DJ Heydez, Ville and DJ Gadorfi will perform during the event.

Josh MC, MC Zack and Top Boy MC will host the party.

The denim theme will also place fashion at the centre of the gathering. Guests are expected to experiment with denim-on-denim outfits, statement pieces and casual interpretations of the dress code.

Garden Pop Up joins a growing number of events reshaping Kampala’s weekend social culture. Day parties have become popular among revellers looking for alternatives to late-night clubbing.

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