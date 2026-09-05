Lydia Jazmine held ‘The One and Only’ concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on September 4

Lydia Jazmine held ‘The One and Only’ concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on September 4

Lydia Jazmine packs Lugogo for ‘The One and Only’ concert

Lydia Jazmine drew thousands to Lugogo Cricket Oval for ‘The One and Only’ concert, overcoming a brief technical glitch during a night of music, fireworks and guest performances

Lugogo Cricket Oval came alive on September 4 as Lydia Jazmine staged her long-awaited ‘The One and Only’ concert before thousands of fans.

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The show mixed music, fireworks and guest performances, but also produced an unexpected moment when the sound failed during Jazmine’s performance with Geosteady.

The music stopped briefly, leaving the stage in silence. Fans quickly filled the gap with chants of “Lydia… we wanna partee!” before the performance resumed.

The concert, organised in partnership with Abitex Promotions and supported by V&A Sherry, marked another major career moment for one of Uganda’s prominent female musicians.

Fans had started arriving at Lugogo Cricket Oval by 3pm. Many stopped for photographs and videos before taking their seats as the venue filled ahead of the main performances.

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Several Ugandan artists joined Jazmine on the night. They included Sheebah Karungi, Lillian Mbabazi, Fefe Bussi, Ray G and An-Known, while DJs entertained the crowd between performances.

V&A Sherry also used the event to promote its products, with guests served the drink neat and in cocktails.

“Lydia Jazmine has built a strong connection with her audience, and that was evident tonight,” V&A brand manager Roy Ronald Tumwizere said.

“For us at V&A, that made ‘The One and Only’ concert a natural space for V&A to be.”

When Jazmine finally took the stage, the audience sang along to songs including ‘Cherie’, ‘Same Way’, ‘Masuuka’ and ‘You and Me’.

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At several points, the crowd joined her word for word, turning some performances into mass sing-alongs.

The concert also offered Jazmine a chance to revisit songs that have defined different stages of her career.

For fans, the night became as much a social gathering as a concert. Friends reunited, sang together and shared moments around the performances.

By the end of the show, Jazmine had delivered one of the major Kampala concerts of the year and underlined the loyalty she has built among her audience.