Political analyst Charles Rwomushana arrested at Radio Simba

Charles Rwomushan was picked from Radio Simba on Saturday

Charles Rwomushan was picked from Radio Simba on Saturday

Charles Rwomushana has been arrested by armed men at Radio Simba studios in Kampala following comments he made about alleged power struggle inside the First Family

Political analyst and former intelligence operative Charles Rwomushana has been arrested by armed men at Radio Simba studios in Kampala.

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Rwomushana was taken away on Saturday, September 5, 2026, shortly after appearing on the station's current affairs programme, Gasimbagane N'ebanamawulire.

Several plainclothed security operatives approached Rwomushana inside the station premises before leading him away.

National Unity Platform (NUP) secretary general David Rubongoya was among the first opposition figures to raise alarm over the incident.

“Charles Rwomushana grabbed out of Simba Radio studios by armed men in civilian clothes? Whatever is not happening in Uganda!” Rubongoya posted on X.

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Former Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura also described the incident as a forceful removal by unidentified armed operatives.

“Charles Rwomushana forcefully taken from the Radio Simba studios by unidentified armed operatives. When lawlessness becomes the norm, everyone on this sinking ship is at risk,” Nyanjura said.

Charles Rwomushana

Police and other security agencies had not publicly confirmed Rwomushana's arrest, the reason for his detention or his whereabouts by press time.

His arrest comes days after Rwomushana used an appearance on the same radio station to discuss the widening political differences between Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his brother-in-law Odrek Rwabwogo.

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In a clip, Rwomushana joked about the power struggle inside the First Family and how President Yoweri Museveni has been wittily handling it.

Radio Simba published the August 29 programme under a headline referring to the Muhoozi dispute and PACEID, the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development chaired by Rwabwogo. Rwomushana appeared alongside Aisha Kabanda, Haruna Kanaabi and John Kakande.

The dispute has intensified in recent weeks. Gen Kainerugaba has publicly attacked Rwabwogo and PACEID, accusing the presidential advisory body of corruption and threatening arrests. Rwabwogo has rejected attacks on the organisation and criticised the use of force against government critics.

Rwomushana has been a prominent commentator on Uganda's security and political affairs. He previously worked in intelligence, including heading the political intelligence desk in the President's Office, before emerging as a vocal government critic.