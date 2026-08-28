Gen Kainerugaba vows to arrest Rwabwogo, disowns him as brother-in-law

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has threatened to arrest Odrek Rwabwogo and rejected him as his brother-in-law as their dispute over PACEID escalates.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has threatened to arrest Odrek Rwabwogo.

The CDF says he does not recognise Rwabwogo as his brother-in-law.

The threat follows Gen Kainerugaba’s announcement that PACEID had been dissolved.

Rwabwogo maintains that only President Museveni can terminate PACEID’s mandate.

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The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has threatened to arrest Odrek Rwabwogo, saying he does not recognise the businessman as his brother-in-law.

Gen Kainerugaba issued the threat in a series of posts on X on August 28, 2026. He accused Rwabwogo of criminal conduct.

“As Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I will arrest the criminal Odrek soon and bring peace to our people,” he wrote.

Gen Kainerugaba also warned Rwabwogo against relying on his marriage to Patience Museveni Rwabwogo, his sister and President Museveni’s daughter.

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“If Odrek thinks hiding behind my sister will save him, he is joking!” he wrote.

Gen Kainerugaba said that his parents had forced him to accept Rwabwogo. He said he only recognised Edwin Karugire as his brother-in-law. Karugire is married to Natasha Museveni Karugire, another daughter of President Museveni.

“This is my last warning to that fool Odrek. From now on it will be actions,” Gen Kainerugaba added.

Rwabwogo had not responded to the threats by the time of publication.

The remarks followed Gen Kainerugaba’s announcement that he had dissolved the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID), which Rwabwogo chairs.

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He said Operation Wealth Creation would take over PACEID’s functions, responsibilities and budget with immediate effect. State House and the Office of the President had not confirmed the decision.

The latest dispute began after Gen Kainerugaba accused PACEID of operating illegally and misusing public funds. PACEID has denied the allegations.

At a press conference on August 27, 2026, Patriotic League of Uganda executive secretary David Kabanda questioned PACEID’s legal status and accountability.

Kabanda asked the government to stop dealing with PACEID until authorities established its legal foundation, staffing structure and source of funding.

He also asked the Finance ministry to block an alleged $14 million payment linked to Rwabwogo. He claimed the money concerned helicopters, spare parts and other supplies reportedly delivered to South Sudan.

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The ministry has not confirmed that it is processing the payment. The allegations and the basis for Uganda’s reported liability have not been independently verified.

Rwabwogo has defended PACEID. He said President Museveni created it on March 16, 2022, before placing it under the Office of the President on May 25, 2022.