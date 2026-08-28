Makerere students cry foul as hall meal prices rise again

Makerere University students have protested a rise in food prices at Lumumba and Africa halls, where a basic meal now costs about Shs5,000.

Makerere students say a basic hall meal now costs about Shs5,000.

The Students’ Guild says most meals increased by about Shs1,000 at the start of the semester.

Lumumba Hall serves students from several halls and colleges, increasing the impact of the price rise.

The Guild wants Makerere University to investigate the increases and protect affordable student meals.

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Makerere University students have protested a fresh increase in food prices at Lumumba and Africa halls, where a basic meal now costs about Shs5,000.

The Students’ Guild raised the matter in a letter dated August 5, 2026, to the Dean of Students.

Acting Guild President John Bosco Mubiru said students had complained about an increase of about Shs1,000 on most meals at the start of the semester.

“What has traditionally been regarded as a basic student meal now costs approximately UGX 5,000, placing an additional financial burden on students who are already grappling with tuition, accommodation, academic materials, transport, and other living expenses,” the letter reads.

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The Guild said the increase affects a wide group of students because Lumumba Hall has become one of the university’s main feeding points this semester.

Besides Lumumba residents, the dining facility serves students from Complex Hall who are currently housed there during renovations.

Students from Mary Stuart Hall, the College of Education and External Studies and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences also use the facility for lunch and supper.

The Guild said students have few affordable alternatives within the university.

Some rely on small kiosks outside campus, but the Guild said those outlets are either too far away or unable to serve the large number of students seeking cheaper meals.

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It also warned that the extra Shs1,000 could become a major expense over a semester.

A student buying two meals a day would spend an extra Shs2,000 daily. Over a 17-week semester, the additional cost could place more pressure on already stretched student budgets.

The Guild said repeated food price increases could affect nutrition, concentration and general student welfare.

It also questioned why prices were rising despite dining operators having access to a large and predictable student market.

The Guild asked the Dean of Students to investigate the increase and seek an explanation from the management of the dining facilities.

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It also wants the university to assess whether the new prices are fair and match the quality of food being served.

Students further want talks involving the Dean of Students, the Guild and dining facility managers to explore ways of keeping meals affordable.

The Guild also proposed a consultation system that would require students to be engaged before future food price changes take effect.

“A hungry student cannot reasonably be expected to perform optimally in lectures, laboratories, discussions, or examinations,” the letter reads.

“Preserving affordable access to meals is therefore an investment in both the welfare and academic excellence of Makerere University students.”

The letter was copied to the chief executive officer of Mak Holdings. It was received by the Dean of Students’ office on August 6 and by Mak Holdings on August 5.