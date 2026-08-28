Why old-school music is winning Kampala’s party crowd again

Kampala's growing appetite for old-school music, fashion and outdoor social events continues with the Baileys Old School Picnic at Sheraton Gardens on August 30.

Kampala is witnessing growing demand for old-school music parties and nostalgia-themed events.

Events such as Reminisce and the Millennials Picnic have helped push the trend into the city's mainstream entertainment calendar.

Millennials are spending on experiences built around familiar music, food, drinks and comfortable social spaces.

The Baileys Old School Picnic takes the nostalgia trend to Sheraton Gardens on August 30.

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Kampala’s nightlife is looking backwards for its latest source of entertainment.

Old-school parties have moved beyond occasional throwback nights to become a growing part of the city’s social calendar. Events such as Reminisce and the Millennials Picnic have attracted large crowds, driven by music, fashion and memories from past decades.

The trend continues on Sunday, August 30, with the Baileys Old School Picnic at Sheraton Gardens in Kampala.

The event comes as Amapiano, electronic music and DJ-led sets dominate many clubs and parties. Yet some millennials are turning to the RnB, reggae, dancehall and Ugandan hits that shaped their teenage and early adult years.

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“It’s not that we don’t like the new music,” said Sarah Nakanwagi, who regularly attends nostalgia-themed events in Kampala. “Sometimes you just want to go somewhere where you know every word to every song. You want to sing, not just dance.”

That familiarity has become part of the attraction.

A Boyz II Men ballad, an old Jose Chameleone hit or an early-2000s RnB song can draw an instant response from a crowd. Unlike newer music that some revellers may still be discovering, old songs carry memories and familiar lyrics.

The audience has also changed.

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Many millennials are now in their late twenties, thirties and early forties. Some have more disposable income than they had when the songs first dominated radio and nightclubs. This has created demand for events that combine music with food, drinks and comfortable social spaces.

“Millennials are at a stage where they are willing to spend on experiences that give them value,” Kampala bar manager David Ssemakula said. “They want good music, good food, comfortable spaces and something they can enjoy with friends. If you create that environment, they will come.”

Organisers have responded by moving some old-school experiences beyond nightclubs.

The Baileys Old School Picnic, for example, uses an outdoor setting where guests can eat, drink and socialise alongside the music. Baileys and Tusker Cider are among the brands attached to the event.

“Baileys is about indulgence and enjoying life's sweeter moments,” Baileys brand manager Evelyn Nansikombi said. “At gatherings like The Baileys Old School Picnic, we want people to slow down, reconnect and enjoy the little moments, whether that is through music, conversation, food or discovering a new Baileys serve.”

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Tusker Cider brand manager Sandra Againe said the picnic setting also suits people seeking relaxed social experiences.

“Tusker Cider has always been part of fun, social experiences, and the picnic setting brings that to life,” Againe said. “It is about refreshing moments, good food, great music and being around people you enjoy.”

The nostalgia wave extends beyond music.

Baggy jeans, oversized jerseys and other styles associated with the late 1990s and early 2000s have returned. Gen Z audiences have also embraced music and fashion that millennials experienced when they were younger.

For millennials, the events offer a chance to revisit familiar memories. For younger revellers, the same culture offers something different from today's mainstream trends.