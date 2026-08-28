National Cleaning Day: Police shares latest updates on movement restrictions

Uganda Police have listed journalists, tourists, diplomats, patients and international travellers among those exempted from the August 29 National Cleaning Day movement restrictions.

Uganda Police will restrict movement nationwide from 7am to 10am during National Cleaning Day on August 29.

Journalists, tourists, diplomats and UN staff are among those exempted from the restrictions.

Patients, medical workers, security personnel and cross-border traffic will also be allowed to move.

Police have asked exempted travellers to carry relevant identification or travel documents and urged the public to avoid confrontations with officers.

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Uganda Police have exempted journalists, tourists, diplomats and international travellers from Saturday’s three-hour movement restrictions during National Cleaning Day.

Police said movement will be restricted nationwide from 7am to 10am on August 29, 2026, as Ugandans take part in the cleaning exercise.

In a statement issued on August 28, police clarified who will be allowed to travel during the restricted period.

Journalists on duty will be free to move. Tourists may also travel but should carry relevant travel or accommodation documents where necessary.

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People travelling abroad or returning from airports and other international terminals will also be allowed to move. Police asked them to carry valid travel documents or other proof of their journey.

Diplomats, including heads of missions and diplomatic staff, are exempted. They should use officially identified diplomatic vehicles or be able to prove their diplomatic status.

Staff of United Nations agencies and international organisations will also be allowed to travel.

The exemptions also cover patients seeking medical services and those travelling for scheduled treatment. Patients with planned appointments should carry relevant medical documents.

Medical workers on duty must carry valid identification.

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Emergency service vehicles, security personnel and private security guards on duty are also exempted.

Police will also allow cross-border vehicles to use designated major transport corridors.

The exemptions follow concerns about how police would enforce the restrictions and who would be allowed to travel during the exercise. Police had earlier announced that vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and vessels would generally remain off the roads between 7am and 10am.

Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma asked the public to cooperate with security officers deployed to enforce the directive.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to cooperate with security personnel deployed to enforce the directive and to avoid confrontations, arguments or any form of altercation,” the statement reads.

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People who need clarification should approach the nearest police officer or supervisor on duty.

Normal movement will resume after 10am. Police have asked people who do not fall under the exempted categories to remain within their communities and participate in the cleaning exercise.