UIFW 2026 targets 10,000 young creatives as fashion week returns to Kampala

The Fashion and Business Expo will focus on jobs, entrepreneurship, markets and skills for young creatives.

The Fashion and Business Expo will focus on jobs, entrepreneurship, markets and skills for young creatives.

Uganda International Fashion Week returns on August 30 with a three-day Lugogo expo aimed at connecting young creatives to jobs, markets, mentorship and business opportunities.

Uganda International Fashion Week 2026 starts on August 30 at UMA Multipurpose Hall in Lugogo.

The Fashion and Business Expo will focus on jobs, entrepreneurship, markets and skills for young creatives.

The CREATE programme targets more than 10,000 young people and plans to train over 500 tailors in three years.

UIFW will conclude with a grand finale gala at Kampala Serena Hotel on September 5.

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Uganda International Fashion Week (UIFW) returns on Sunday, August 30, with organisers placing jobs, business and market access at the centre of this year’s programme.

The 2026 edition will open with a three-day Fashion and Business Expo at the Uganda Manufacturers Association Multipurpose Hall in Lugogo, Kampala.

The expo will bring together young creatives, entrepreneurs, buyers, fashion professionals and international guests as UIFW pushes its theme, “Fashion for Impact”.

Organisers want the event to move fashion beyond the runway by connecting creatives to customers, investors, mentors and business opportunities.

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The expo forms part of CREATE, a programme designed to help young people turn creative skills into sustainable businesses and employment.

UIFW says the programme aims to reach more than 10,000 young creatives over the next three years. It also plans to train more than 500 tailors, with women and girls expected to form the majority of beneficiaries.

Participants at the Lugogo expo will showcase clothing, jewellery, footwear, art, crafts and other creative products.

The event will also offer mentorship, exhibitions, business-to-business meetings and opportunities for participants to connect with buyers and potential partners.

UIFW founder and Arapapa founder Santa Anzo said Uganda has enough creative talent to build a stronger fashion industry if young people gain the right skills and business opportunities.

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“Fashion is one of the world’s fastest-growing economic sectors. Uganda is flooded with too many talented and innovation-minded people. We aim to turn these talents into skills, jobs and bankable businesses,” Anzo said.

She said Arapapa’s 25-year journey had shown that Ugandan creativity could create jobs, intellectual property and international exposure.

“For 25 years, Arapapa has been demonstrating that Ugandan creativity can become intellectual property, employment and international visibility through tourism, business and trade,” Anzo said.

“Through this CREATE programme, we aim to nurture more than 500 skilled tailors and create impact on over 10,000 young people over the next three years, with women and girls making up the majority of beneficiaries.”

International fashion professionals and brands from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe and India are also expected to attend.

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Organisers say their participation will give Ugandan creatives access to mentorship, knowledge sharing and business networks beyond the local market.

The expo will also showcase Ugandan culture through fashion, food, art, crafts and local fabrics.

It will run from August 30 to September 1, from 10am to 6pm each day. Entry will be free.

Uganda International Fashion Week will continue after the expo and conclude with a grand finale gala at Kampala Serena Hotel on Saturday, September 5.