President Museveni, Gen Kainerugaba back George Kamurasi as next king of Tooro Kingdom

President Museveni and Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba have backed George Desmond Kamurasi’s selection as the next king of Tooro, according to Andrew Mwenda.

Museveni endorsement: Andrew Mwenda says President Museveni supports George Kamurasi’s selection.

Muhoozi backing: Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba reportedly endorsed the succession committee’s decision.

Royal vote: Kamurasi received 15 votes from 18 committee members present.

Formal announcement: The Babiito clan is expected to announce the new monarch after King Oyo’s burial.

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President Yoweri Museveni and the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba have endorsed George Desmond Kamurasi as the next king of Tooro following his selection by the kingdom’s Royal Succession Committee, according to Andrew Mwenda.

Mwenda said the 36-year-old Kamurasi was chosen on September 4, 2026, during a meeting of the 21-member succession committee in Fort Portal City.

He said 18 members attended the meeting and 15 voted for Kamurasi to succeed the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Mwenda said he later briefed Gen Kainerugaba and Commander Land Forces Gen Kayanja Muhanga about the committee’s decision.

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According to Mwenda, Gen Kainerugaba “fully endorses” Kamurasi’s selection because it is consistent with Tooro customs, precedent and succession laws.

Mwenda also said Gen Kainerugaba told him that President Museveni supported the committee’s choice.

He said Museveni had sent a delegation led by a senior Cabinet minister to Fort Portal to consult key stakeholders over the succession.

Mwenda said those consultations convinced the committee that there was broad consensus around Kamurasi.

Kamurasi is the son of George Desmond “Jimmy” Mugenyi, a younger brother of former Tooro king Patrick David Matthew Olimi Kaboyo II.

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Mwenda said Mugenyi had been placed second in the line of succession to Olimi Kaboyo II under the will of their father, King George Rukidi III.

The succession committee was appointed by the Babiito royal clan on August 28, 2026, and is chaired by Charles Kamurasi, the Omusuuga.

Mwenda said the Omusuuga had told him that Tooro custom requires the formal public announcement of a new monarch to be made after the burial of the late king.