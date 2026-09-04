Joshua Baraka to headline Uganda Open’s Lagos Night finale

Joshua Baraka will headline the Uganda Open closing party on September 5

Joshua Baraka will headline the Uganda Open closing party on September 5

Joshua Baraka will headline a Nigerian-themed Lagos Night as the 2026 Johnnie Walker Uganda Open closes at Uganda Golf Club.

Joshua Baraka will headline the Uganda Open closing party on September 5.

The 19th hole celebration will run under a Nigerian-inspired “Lagos Night” theme.

Baraka is expected to perform his latest song, YoYo, live.

DJs Shock and Sean will provide music from several African countries.

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Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka will headline the Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange 19th hole experience on Saturday, September 5, as the 2026 Johnnie Walker Uganda Open Golf Championship closes at Uganda Golf Club.

The closing party will run under the “Lagos Night” theme, drawing inspiration from Nigerian music, fashion, food and culture.

Baraka is expected to perform his latest song, YoYo, live during the event. The track has gained attention across African music platforms since its release.

The performance comes shortly after Johnnie Walker named Baraka its new Icon Walker and one of the faces of the brand’s Keep Walking campaign in Uganda.

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The Lagos Night concept follows the Afro Exchange tradition of giving the Uganda Open’s 19th hole celebrations different African themes.

Organisers expect guests to wear white and green, the colours of the Nigerian flag, as golfers and fans gather after the final round of the professionals’ competition.

Johnnie Walker East Africa brand manager Christine Kyokunda said the company wants the closing event to bring together golf, music and African culture.

“Afro Exchange continues to give us a unique way to connect the Johnnie Walker brand with the golfing community. With each event of the tournament, we looked at how we could make the experience feel fresh, while celebrating the spirit of progress and togetherness at the heart of Keep Walking,” Kyokunda said.

She said the company hopes the final celebration will leave golfers and other guests with lasting memories of this year’s tournament.

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DJs Shock and Sean will also perform, with a playlist expected to feature music from Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania.

The selection reflects the international field at this year’s Uganda Open. The championship has attracted players from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Cameroon, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa.

The 19th hole traditionally gives golfers a chance to unwind after competition, but organisers have increasingly turned it into a wider entertainment and social experience.