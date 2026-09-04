Old-school RnB returns to Kampala with Michael Kitanda

The event targets fans of classic RnB as Kampala nightlife remains dominated by newer sounds.

The event targets fans of classic RnB as Kampala nightlife remains dominated by newer sounds.

Michael Kitanda will headline Old School RnB and Friends at Mestil Hotel on September 6 as Kampala’s nostalgia-driven music events continue to attract audiences.

Michael Kitanda will headline the September 6 event at Mestil Hotel.

Violinist Debbie and DJs Aselm, Aludah and Selecta Jay will also perform.

The event targets fans of classic RnB as Kampala nightlife remains dominated by newer sounds.

Tusker Cider and Baileys are among the brands supporting the show.

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Old-school RnB will return to Kampala this weekend as Michael Kitanda headlines Old School RnB and Friends at Mestil Hotel on September 6.

The event will bring together live music, DJs and fans of the RnB hits that dominated radio and nightlife before the rise of streaming-era trends.

Kitanda will perform alongside violinist Debbie, while DJs Aselm, Aludah and Selecta Jay will control the decks. Derrick Dasha will host the event.

Organisers are banking on nostalgia at a time when Kampala’s nightlife is dominated by Amapiano, Afrobeats and electronic music.

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Old-school events have found an audience among millennials who want to revisit songs from their youth. They have also attracted younger revellers discovering music released before TikTok and streaming platforms became major drivers of popular culture.

Unlike conventional club nights, such events often rely on audience participation, with revellers singing along to familiar choruses and reconnecting with music they already know.

Tusker Cider and Baileys are among the brands supporting the event.

Sandra Againe, the Tusker Cider brand manager, said the event fits the brand’s focus on shared social experiences.

“Tusker Cider is about creating refreshing moments that people can enjoy together, and experiences like Old School RnB and Friends give us the perfect environment to do that,” Againe said.

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“It is about good music, good company and enjoying the moment without overcomplicating it.”

Baileys brand manager Nancy Nansikombi said music also creates opportunities for people to reconnect.

“For us, it is really about those moments of indulgence and connection,” Nansikombi said.

“Music has a way of bringing people together, and when you combine that with good conversation, great company and a Baileys serve, you create an experience people want to remember.”

The show adds to a growing list of nostalgia-driven entertainment events in Kampala as organisers tap into audiences looking beyond the city’s dominant contemporary sounds.

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