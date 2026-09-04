Pallbearers transferred it to one of two Mercedes-Benz limousine hearses

Pallbearers transferred it to one of two Mercedes-Benz limousine hearses

Tears in Kyegegwa as King Oyo begins final journey to Karuziika Palace

King Oyo’s final journey to Karuziika Palace began in Kyegegwa as hundreds of mourners welcomed his body with tears and prayers.

Hundreds of mourners broke down in tears as the body of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV arrived in Kyegegwa on Friday, September 4, 2026.

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The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces helicopter carrying the body landed at Humura Primary School playground in Kyegegwa Town at about 2:30 p.m.

Queen Mother Best Kemigisa Akiiki accompanied her son’s body from Entebbe. King Oyo’s elder sister, Princess Ruth Komuntale, and her husband, Phil Anthony Farquharson, also travelled aboard the helicopter.

A second military helicopter landed moments later with other members of the Royal Family and Tooro Kingdom officials. They included Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki.

Hundreds of residents who had gathered at the playground wailed as officials removed the casket from the helicopter.

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Pallbearers transferred it to one of two Mercedes-Benz limousine hearses hired from Kenya for the royal funeral.

The body of Omukama of Tooro arriving at Kyegegwa

Clerics prayed over the body before the road procession to Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City began.

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The procession was expected to travel at a slow pace through several trading centres. These included Kakabara, Migongwe, Kihura, Kyenjojo, Rugombe and Kitumba.

Thousands of Batooro were expected to line the route and bid farewell to their King. Police and the UPDF were deployed to manage crowds and traffic.

The procession had no scheduled stops. However, the hearse would slow down in major towns to allow mourners to view the casket through its glass enclosure.

Omusuuga Charles Kamurasi Akiiki, the head of the Babiito Royal Clan, and other clan leaders were expected to conduct the cultural reception at Karuziika.

The body will lie in state at the palace during the nine days of mourning. Members of the public may visit Karuziika to pay their respects, while prayers will take place each evening.

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King Oyo will be buried at the Karambi Royal Tombs on September 12. The date would have marked his 31st coronation anniversary.