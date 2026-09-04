Kizito Sirajje used computer engineering to build Zert Essential into a Ugandan media empire, balancing real impact with inflated credentials.

I first spotted Kizito Sirajje on a sweltering Saturday afternoon in Kyengera, moving through the chaos with the quiet confidence of someone who knows exactly where he's going. A camera crew trailed behind him, capturing every step. To the millions who follow him on TikTok and YouTube, he's Zert Essential—a 26-year-old who has become one of Uganda's most recognizable digital faces.

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But after spending weeks talking to his team, his critics, and the young creators who look up to him, I've come to realize that Sirajje's story is far more complicated than his polished online persona suggests.

The Boy Who Studied Algorithms

Sirajje didn't stumble into content creation by accident. Born on February 22, 2000, he took a path few Ugandan entertainers have traveled. While his peers were auditioning for theater groups or knocking on television station doors, Sirajje was buried in textbooks, earning a degree in Computer Engineering.

This technical background, I learned, fundamentally shaped his approach to content. Where older filmmakers saw artistry, Sirajje saw systems waiting to be optimized.

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"Social media platforms are just distribution algorithms," he told me during one of our conversations, leaning forward with the intensity of someone explaining a mathematical proof. "If you understand how they work, you can make them work for you."

He cross-trained himself in digital marketing and media management, searching for the bridge between corporate brands and the raw, unfiltered humor that resonates with Ugandan audiences. When he founded Zert Creatives Uganda and Zert Creative Media TV Uganda, he built a corporate structure around his internet persona—hiring editors, sound mixers, and camera technicians rather than working as a lone freelancer.

"Other creators were begging for small product endorsements," Kampala media analyst Julius Mukasa told me. "Zert was pitching complete digital production packages to corporations. He brought engineering efficiency to a field that's historically been incredibly disorganized in Uganda."

His formula was straightforward: produce rapid-fire comedy skits like the Mummy Arleena series to build massive engagement, then leverage that reach to secure partnerships with major institutions like Equity Bank.

The Pivot to Cinema

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By 2023, Sirajje had accumulated enough capital to finance his directorial debut, an independent film called Dogs vs Fox. It was, he admitted, a deliberate attempt to move beyond short-form comedy and establish himself as a serious filmmaker.

But entering Uganda's traditional film industry meant confronting a system in crisis. Independent cinema receives almost no government funding. Local television networks favor cheap imported content over local productions. High internet costs make streaming domestic films prohibitively expensive for most Ugandans.

"Independent filmmaking here is a brutal game of survival," Sirajje said during a media roundtable I attended. "You're not just fighting to tell a good story. You're fighting against a total lack of infrastructure."

His production style reflects these constraints. Rather than waiting for grants that rarely come, he shoots with small, agile teams in everyday Ugandan neighborhoods. He scouts raw talent from the suburbs rather than networking at elite industry events.

"I don't spend my time at film mixers trying to network with gatekeepers," he told me bluntly. "I focus on the craft. Most of my days are spent reviewing scripts, collaborating with young editors, or giving feedback to up-and-coming creators who message me."

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His long-term vision, he claims, isn't about personal fame. "In five years, I don't care about being more famous," he insisted. "I want to contribute to Uganda having a functioning, sustainable film ecosystem—not just isolated success stories."

The Credentials That Weren't

Then came the scrutiny.

Kizito Sirajje

As Sirajje's profile grew, journalists and media analysts began examining the extraordinary international credentials that had been woven into his public biography for years.

Promotional materials frequently claimed he had trained at the prestigious National Film and Television School (NFTS) in the United Kingdom between 2018 and 2020. Even more audacious were the widely circulated claims that he had starred as a character named "Bell" in Netflix's hit series The Umbrella Academy, complete with verified credits on Rotten Tomatoes.

When I spoke to investigative journalists who audited these claims, the international credentials fell apart. Official casting registries and production sheets for The Umbrella Academy show no record of any character named "Bell" played by Kizito Sirajje. Formal enrollment audits at the UK's NFTS during his stated time window yield no evidence of his attendance.

I asked Sirajje about this directly. He didn't deny the discrepancies, but his response was carefully measured: "In this industry, perception matters. I've never claimed anything I couldn't back up with my actual work."

His supporters within Kampala's creative community see the exaggerated resume as a survival tactic. "In a post-colonial media market like Uganda, local talent is routinely ignored unless it claims some form of European or American validation," one young creator told me. "He was just using the system to get a seat at the table."

But media critics point to a more troubling trend. "In an era of rapid social media consumption, anyone can build massive authority independent of historical truth," one analyst observed. "Sirajje's career perfectly captures this tension: his commercial achievements are real, but his international pedigree is largely fiction."

The Man on the Ground

If Sirajje's professional resume exists in a zone of Hollywood hype, his impact on the ground in Kampala is undeniably real.

I accompanied him on one of his community outreach drives in Kyengera, where he and his team distributed food, clothes, and sanitary products directly to child-headed households and young women. The operation was run with the same logistics-heavy mindset as his video shoots—organized, efficient, and hands-on.

Local youth advocates praised him for stepping into the trenches of the community. One woman told me the consistent supply of sanitary products was helping young girls stay in school instead of dropping out due to poverty and stigma.

Sirajje remains fierce about this work. "Anyone who gains visibility in a country facing this level of inequality has a duty to pull others up," he said. "That's non-negotiable."

A Generation Builds Its Own Myths

Kizito Sirajje represents something larger than himself. He's part of a generation that no longer waits for permission from state gatekeepers or legacy broadcasters. Instead, they build their own networks, code their own distributions, and create their own myths.

Zert Essential may have engineered parts of his resume to fit the global imagination. But his mastery of the digital economy—his ability to turn a damaged laptop into a media empire, to use humor as a bridge to corporate partnerships, to translate online visibility into real-world impact—has left an indelible mark on the streets of Kampala.