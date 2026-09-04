Museveni receives King Oyo’s body at Entebbe after delay

President Yoweri Musevenu received the body of King Oyo Nyimba on Friday at Entebbe International Airport

President Yoweri Musevenu received the body of King Oyo Nyimba on Friday at Entebbe International Airport

King Oyo’s body arrived at Entebbe aboard a chartered Freedom Airline Express flight, before beginning its final journey through Kyegegwa to Karuziika Palace.

The body of Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV arrived at Entebbe International Airport on midmorning Friday, September 4, 2026.

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The body arrived At 12:05 at the old Entebbe International Airport terminal on board a chartered Embraer 120 RT aircraft, operated by Freedom Airline Express, a Nairobi based airline

The aircraft carrying the body arrived over two hours after the time announced by the government and Tooro Kingdom.

President Yoweri Museveni arrived at the airport’s VIP wing shortly before 10 a.m. to receive the body and pay his respects.

President Yoweri Museveni arrived at the airport’s VIP wing shortly before 10 a.m

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Invited guests from Tooro, government officials and other dignitaries sat under a tent at the old airport terminal as they waited for the aircraft.

90 year old Princess Elizabeth of Tooro was among those in attendance

Among the officials that graced the event was Minister of Tourism Tom Butime, Minister of Gender Henry Tumukunde, Minister of Local Government Balaam Barugahara, Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda, NRM Vice Chairperson Moses Kigongo, Presidential Advisor Proscovia Nalweyiso, among others.

The arrival marked the start of King Oyo’s final journey to Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City.

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After the airport ceremony, the body will be airlifted by a military helicopter to Kyegegwa District.

90 year old Princess Elizabeth of Tooro was among those in attendance

Officials said there would be no ceremony at Kyegegwa Airstrip. The casket will be transferred to a hearse for the road journey to Fort Portal.

The hearse will travel through Kyegegwa, Kyenjojo and Kabarole before entering Fort Portal City.

A glass enclosure will allow mourners standing along the route to view the casket.

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The procession will not make scheduled stops. However, it will move slowly through selected towns to allow Batooro to wave goodbye to their King.

Police and the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces will manage crowds and traffic along the route

The body is expected to arrive at Karuziika Palace on Friday evening.

Omusuuga Charles Kamurasi Akiiki, the head of the Babiito Royal Clan, and Tooro clan leaders will conduct the cultural reception.

The casket will lie in state at Karuziika until the burial. Members of the public may visit the palace to pay their respects, while prayers will take place each evening.

King Oyo will be buried at the Karambi Royal Tombs on September 12. The date would have marked his 31st coronation anniversary.

A funeral service will start at 9 a.m. at St John’s Cathedral in Fort Portal. The body will later move to Karambi for cultural burial rites and a gun salute.