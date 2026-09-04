Farming, sex, loud music prohibited in Tooro as King Oyo mourning days commence

The Babiito Royal Clan has ordered Batooro to suspend farming, sexual intimacy and loud music during the nine-day mourning period for King Oyo.

The Babiito Royal Clan has instructed Tooro subjects to suspend farming, sexual intimacy and loud music during the nine-day mourning period for King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

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Clan spokesperson Moses Amooti said the restrictions form part of Tooro’s customs following the death of a king.

The mourning period will run from September 4 to September 12, 2026. It starts when King Oyo’s body reaches Karuziika Palace and ends with his burial.

Amooti said Batooro should not work in their gardens during the period.

“There will be no farming, as is the case in Tooro Kingdom,” he said.

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He explained that farming stops for three days after the death of an ordinary person and four days when a member of the Babiito clan dies. The death of a king requires nine days without farming.

“We therefore do not expect Batooro to engage in farming,” Amooti said.

Men have also been told to leave their marital beds and avoid sexual relations during the mourning period.

“We expect all men in Tooro to mourn in accordance with Tooro traditions. They must abandon their beds to avoid intimacy with their wives,” he said.

The clan also asked bars and other entertainment venues to avoid loud music.

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“That is mockery. We urge you to be patient for at least nine days,” Amooti said.

“We do not expect any activities that disturb the peace of others.”

Families must turn cultural items such as drums and spears upside down as a sign of mourning.

Instructions for roadside mourners

King Oyo’s body will be airlifted from Entebbe International Airport to Kyegegwa before travelling by road to Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal.

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Amooti said the hearse would have a glass enclosure through which mourners could view the casket.

Subjects should stand by the roadside and wave farewell as the procession passes. The hearse will not stop but will move slowly through selected towns.

Men have been asked to wear kanzus, while women should dress in suukas. Girls should wear clothes long enough to show respect for the late King.

The body will lie in state at Karuziika Palace throughout the nine days. The kingdom will allow public viewing and hold prayers every evening.