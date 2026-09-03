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Todwong's wife sparks 2031 talk as Opondo tells Kamukama to ‘tremble’

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 16:55 - 03 September 2026
The Woman Member of Parliament for Kazo District, Molly Kamukama, was not happy with her colleague Ofwono Opondo after he hinted at the possibility of Ann Lumumba Ruyondo unseating her in the 2031 elections.
Todwong's wife Ann Lumumba Ruyondo’s NRM victory has sparked talk of a possible 2031 Kazo Woman MP contest with Molly Kamukama after Ofwono Opondo suggested the incumbent should “start to tremble”.
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  • Todwong's wife: Ann Lumumba Ruyondo has won the NRM flag for Chairperson of the National Women’s Council.

  • Kazo politics: Ofwono Opondo suggested Ann could challenge Molly Kamukama for the Kazo Woman MP seat in 2031.

  • Kamukama response: The Kazo MP pushed back at Opondo and hinted that they could instead meet in an older persons’ race.

  • NRM connections: Ann is married to NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong and is the daughter of NRA historical Col Patrick Lumumba.

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The Woman Member of Parliament for Kazo District, Molly Kamukama, was not happy with her colleague Ofwono Opondo after he hinted at the possibility of Ann Lumumba Ruyondo unseating her in the 2031 elections.

Ann was on September 2, 2026, elected the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the position of Chairperson of the National Women’s Council after defeating incumbent Hajat Faridah Kibowa in the party primaries.

Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM spokesperson, shared the results on X. Opondo, who represents older persons from the Eastern Region in Parliament, commented: "I think that my other young sister [sic] @mollykamukama may start to tremble😁🧐"

Kamukama responded: "There’s too much work to do with older people than loading violence in Kazo. Pray I stay in Kazo or we meet in older peoples race. I still believe you’re were not yet of that age."

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Both Molly and Ann hail from Kazo District, which has recently seen woman MPs serve only one term in the seat.

In the last elections, Kamukama defeated Jennifer Muheesi, the incumbent who had held the position for one term. It was the second time the two had contested the seat.

Though Kamukama is a former minister and previously served as Principal Private Secretary to the President, Ann would be equally well-rooted within the NRM establishment if she decides to challenge her.

Ann is the wife of NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong and the daughter of Col Patrick Lumumba, one of the 27 NRA members who initiated what came to be known as Uganda’s liberation struggle, which brought the current government to power.

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