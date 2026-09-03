Uganda-Nigeria Business Forum seeks to unlock new trade, investment opportunities

Kampala hosts the Uganda-Nigeria Business Forum 2026 on Sept 9-10 to drive AfCFTA trade, investment, and bilateral partnerships across East and West Africa.

Uganda and Nigeria are set to deepen economic ties as business leaders, investors and policymakers from the two countries converge in Kampala next week for the Uganda-Nigeria Business Forum and Exhibition 2026, aimed at unlocking new trade, investment and market opportunities between East and West Africa.

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The two-day forum, scheduled for September 9–10 at Mestil Hotel & Residences, will bring together more than 20 Nigerian companies and Ugandan businesses to explore investment partnerships, joint ventures, market access and cross-border trade opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Organised by the Uganda High Commission in Abuja in partnership with the Governments of Uganda and Nigeria, the forum seeks to translate the longstanding diplomatic relationship between the two countries into stronger private-sector partnerships, increased investment and greater movement of goods, services, people and capital.

Dr. Sam Omara of the Uganda High Commission in Abuja said the forum is designed to move beyond diplomatic engagements by creating a platform where businesses can directly identify opportunities, establish partnerships and address practical constraints affecting trade.

“This forum represents a significant milestone in our diplomatic and economic relations with Nigeria. We are committed to creating an enabling environment for our private sectors to thrive, and this event is designed to directly connect businesses, resolve trade barriers and unlock the vast potential that exists between East and West Africa,” Omara said.

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The Nigerian delegation will comprise companies and investors with interests across a range of sectors, including cement manufacturing, fertiliser and urea production, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, financial services, digital payments, ICT and technology, agro-machinery, palm oil, farm management, real estate, manufacturing and industrial research.

Agriculture and agro-processing are expected to be among the key areas of engagement, with businesses exploring opportunities in livestock, agricultural value addition, farm management, palm oil and other components of the agricultural value chain. The discussions are also expected to identify opportunities for Nigerian investment in Uganda’s productive sectors while enabling Ugandan businesses to access Nigeria’s large and diverse consumer market.

For Uganda, Nigeria provides an important gateway into West Africa, while Nigerian businesses can use Uganda’s strategic position to access East African markets and regional value chains.

Stephen Asiimwe, Chief Executive Officer of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda, said Uganda’s longstanding relationship with Nigeria, strong political ties and improving air connectivity provide a strong foundation for expanding commercial engagement.

Stephen Asmiiwe, CEO PSFU.

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He said Nigeria’s large consumer economy presents opportunities for Ugandan businesses, particularly in food, tourism, textiles, fashion and the creative industries. Direct air connectivity between Uganda and Nigeria through Uganda Airlines is also expected to facilitate increased business and tourism flows.

“We look forward to discussing business with the Nigerian government and private sector, accelerating business matchmaking and opening markets for Uganda’s creative sector, including textiles, fashion and entertainment,” Asiimwe said.

He added that Uganda can position itself as a gateway for Nigerian businesses seeking to expand into East Africa, supported by its growing transport, logistics and services infrastructure.

Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner to Uganda, Misitura Abdulraheem, said the two countries have considerable economic potential that can be unlocked through deeper private-sector engagement.

Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner to Uganda, Misitura Abdulraheem

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She said the forum would strengthen bilateral engagement under AfCFTA while creating meaningful opportunities for businesses in both countries to establish partnerships, expand into new markets and invest across borders.

Ambassador Richard Kabonero, representing the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Uganda is seeking to expand its commercial and diplomatic footprint in Nigeria while strengthening connections with the wider West African market.

He said the expansion of Uganda Airlines’ operations could further support trade and tourism links and create opportunities to connect Uganda with other major West African markets, including Ghana.

Kabonero also highlighted the potential for collaboration between Uganda’s and Nigeria’s creative industries, saying partnerships in music, fashion, entertainment and other creative fields could help accelerate the development of Uganda’s creative economy.

The forum will feature business-to-business matchmaking, investment showcases, business pitches, sector discussions, an interactive town hall and a curated exhibition designed to connect companies with investors, customers and potential business partners.

A Uganda Hub will showcase investment and trade opportunities, while a Fintech Alley will highlight digital payment solutions, financial technology and innovation. Government agencies and private-sector institutions will engage participants on regulatory frameworks, investment facilitation and trade policies.

A key focus will be addressing practical constraints affecting cross-border trade, including product registration, standards compliance, market-entry requirements and visa reciprocity. Organisers say addressing these non-tariff barriers will be critical to converting AfCFTA’s market-access opportunities into actual commercial transactions.

The forum builds on previous Uganda-Nigeria business engagements, including the fourth Nigeria-Uganda Trade and Business Forum held in Abuja in September 2024, which coincided with the launch of Uganda Airlines’ direct flights to Abuja.

The direct air connection has strengthened business and tourism links between the two markets, while subsequent high-level engagements have renewed efforts to establish a more functional Uganda-Nigeria trade and investment corridor.

Despite the size and potential of the two economies, bilateral trade remains relatively modest. Available trade data shows that Uganda exported goods worth approximately US$2.09 million to Nigeria in 2021, while imports from Nigeria stood at about US$814,380, highlighting significant room for expansion.

Dr. Sam Omara - Uganda High Commission in Abuja

Uganda’s pharmaceutical sector has emerged as one area with demonstrated export potential, with products from Quality Chemical Industries Limited (Qcil) providing an example of how Ugandan manufacturers can access the Nigerian market.

The forum will seek to identify additional products and services with export potential, particularly in agro-processing and value addition, including coffee, dairy, textiles and apparel, fruits and other export-oriented products.

Tourism is also expected to be a key area of opportunity, with organisers seeking to increase visitor flows from Nigeria and strengthen partnerships between tourism operators in the two countries. The Nigerian delegation will undertake business and tourism field visits following the forum to explore Uganda’s investment proposition, tourism assets and productive sectors.

The organisers expect the engagement to produce a clear roadmap for sustained commercial cooperation, increased investor interest in Uganda’s agribusiness sector, new business-to-business linkages and potential letters of intent, investment commitments and strategic partnerships.

In the near term, the forum is expected to contribute to increased tourism arrivals from Nigeria, greater digital investment, stronger commercial linkages and expanded trade opportunities between the two countries.

The forum is supported by private-sector players including Quality Chemical Industries Limited and Uganda Airlines, alongside government institutions including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uganda Investment Authority, Uganda Export Promotion Board and Uganda Revenue Authority.