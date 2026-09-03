Drake Lubega tightens rules for Kampala tenants with urination among new fines

Drake Lubega's Tesco Industries has imposed tough new rules on tenants, with Shs1 million fines covering offences ranging from urinating in shops to leaving lights on overnight.

Drake Lubega's Tesco Industries has announced new rules for tenants in its buildings.

Tenants caught urinating in shops or common areas face a Shs1 million fine or possible eviction.

Leaving lights on, failing to lock a shop or using a charcoal stove can also attract a Shs1 million fine.

Rent defaulters face shop closure, while unauthorised use of open space can attract six months' rent.

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Kampala businessman Drake Lubega has introduced tough rules for tenants in buildings managed by his Tesco Industries Limited, including Shs1 million fines for urinating in shops, leaving lights on overnight and using charcoal stoves.

The notice, addressed to building staff and tenants, sets out seven rules and threatens fines, closure of shops or eviction for breaches.

Lubega owns Tesco Industries Limited, a company that has long held commercial property interests in downtown Kampala. Court records have previously linked the company to property on Nakivubo Road, while Lubega has also been associated with major downtown commercial properties.

Shs1m fine for urinating in shops

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The most striking rule concerns sanitation.

Tesco said it had discovered that some tenants were urinating inside their shops and in common areas rather than using toilets.

“It has come to our notice that some tenants urinate in shops and in common areas. This is unacceptable and unhealthy,” the notice reads.

Management ordered tenants to use designated toilets. Anyone caught breaking the rule faces a Shs1 million fine or possible eviction.

The practice has emerged as the headline issue from the new rules, which were circulating in Kampala on September 3, 2026.

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Lights, unlocked shops also attract Shs1m

Tesco has also put tenants on notice over electricity use and security.

A trader who leaves shop lights switched on overnight faces a Shs1 million fine for each shop.

The same penalty applies where management finds a shop open at night because its tenant forgot to lock it.

“Please ensure your shop is properly closed/locked at the end of each business day,” management said.

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Charcoal stoves, commonly known as sigiri, have also been banned from the buildings. Anyone caught using one faces a Shs1 million fine.

Rent defaulters face closure

The rules also take a tough line on rent.

Tesco said tenants who still owe rent by the 11th day of each month will have their shops closed.

If management finds a closed shop reopened, the tenant must pay Shs1 million or vacate immediately. A manager who allows such a shop to operate also faces a Shs1 million penalty or dismissal.

Tenants cannot change their business names or sell the goodwill attached to their businesses without management approval.

Tesco also warned traders against occupying open spaces without permission. Anyone caught doing so faces a charge equivalent to six months' rent for the space.