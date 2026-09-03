Dread Lazer Turn Up: FOMO and hype as performers line-up announced

Dread Lazer reveals the artist lineup for his second turn up on September 4 at Kati Kati grounds, Kampala.

Linus Tattoo Studio was buzzing with excitement and intense music as some of Kampala’s top DJs and artists were unveiled to perform alongside Dread Lazer at the second edition of his turn up tomorrow the 4th of September at Kati Kati grounds.

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The event organizers dropped the news at a lit pre-game party hosted by Smirnoff, attended by the media, and some of the confirmed acts.

DJs, Bugy, City Girl, Etania, Kash Pro, and Linus Sydney have been unveiled to turn up the heat with bomb music mixes, hosted by the queen of the mic, Viana Indie.

Dread Lazer

The rave will get an extra burst of energy as Saint Trevor, Josh Mc, and Benjhi build up the heat from start to finish.

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During Dread Lazer’s sample set, every party banger smoothly transitioned into the next, building up FOMO and excitement within the room. He promised a bigger and memorable rave and encouraged all party people to secure their tickets if not yet.

At the heart of the pre-game party was a vibrant Smirnoff takeover that gave the black themed creative studio a pop of flavor and bold red character.

Raymond Karama, the Smirnoff Brand Manager emphasized how Smirnoff will release the party spirit come the 4th of September.

“Smirnoff is the ultimate party vodka and we are bringing the entire flavor experience to the turn-up, not forgetting the new Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind whose sweet and spicy flavour will perfectly match your vibe”, noted Karama.

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